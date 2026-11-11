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Home / Exam Mentor / Maulana Abul Kalam Azad: Building the foundations of education in independent India

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad: Building the foundations of education in independent India

This Day in History (November 11)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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History

Born on 11 November 1888, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as independent India's first Minister of Education, steering the nation's intellectual and institutional architecture through its formative years.

What it is

An eminent scholar, journalist, and senior nationalist leader who presided over the Indian National Congress during the Quit India movement, Azad envisioned education not merely as literacy, but as the bedrock of democratic citizenship and national integration. Believing that a newly independent republic required advanced scientific capability to overcome poverty, he championed universal primary education alongside world-class technical institutions.

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Significance

During his tenure, the institutional landscape of modern India was shaped through the establishment of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the foundation of the first Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and the creation of premier cultural academies like the Sahitya Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi

UPSC relevance

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Important for post-independence nation-building, higher and technical education policy, human capital development, and the evolution of autonomous statutory bodies like the UGC.

What questions can be expected?

  • Prelims Question: Consider the following institutions established in post-independent India:
    1. University Grants Commission (UGC)
    2. Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
    3. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Which of the above were established or significantly expanded during the tenure of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as India's Education Minister?
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      (a) 1 and 2 only

      (b) 2 and 3 only

      (c) 1 and 3 only

      (d) 1, 2, and 3

  • Mains Question: Discuss the role of educational institution-building in shaping India's early post-Independence development strategy, with specific reference to Maulana Azad's vision.

    Key Words

Education policy, University Grants Commission, IITs, nation-building, human capital, scientific temper, cultural institutions.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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