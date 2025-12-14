DT
Home / Exam Mentor / Million-Dollar residency: Trump’s new Gold Card programme

Million-Dollar residency: Trump’s new Gold Card programme

Info Nuggets: The Trump Gold Card is distinct from a regular Green Card, primarily targeting wealthy applicants seeking expedited residency

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:01 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
“Trump Gold Card” refers to a new US immigration programme launched under President Donald Trump in late 2025. It’s essentially a high-cost visa/residency pathway — sometimes described in the media as a “gold card” — that allows wealthy foreigners and companies to obtain US legal permanent residence and eventually a path to citizenship by making large financial contributions.
What the Trump Gold Card is
• It’s a visa-type programme offering permanent residency (similar to a Green Card) in exchange for a substantial financial contribution to the US government.
• Applicants must pay a non-refundable processing fee (about $15,000) and undergo background checks.
• After approval, individuals must make an unrestricted “donation” or contribution of at least Rs $1 million to qualify for the Gold Card.
• Corporations can also participate by paying $2 million for each foreign employee they want to sponsor.
What you get
• Permanent residency (the right to live and work in the US) with a direct path toward US citizenship.
• Faster processing than many traditional immigration routes.
• Dependent family members (spouse, children) may apply under the programme, with additional fees.
Background & context
• The programme was created by Trump executive order, intended to replace the older EB-5 investor visa programme (which required real business investment and job creation), simplifying the process to a financial contribution instead.
• There have been variations and proposals during 2025 (including earlier ideas of a $5 million-tier Platinum Card and corporate options).
Important notes
• The Gold Card is not literally a credit/debit card like a financial card — it’s a nickname for this immigration visa programme.
• It’s designed to attract wealthy, high-skilled applicants and boost government revenue, but critics argue it prioritises wealth over other immigration criteria.
Trump Gold Card vs regular Green Card
1. What is the Trump Gold Card?
A new immigration pathway created in late 2025 that allows a person to get US permanent residency by paying a very large amount of money to the US government.
What you get
• US Permanent Residence (same as a Green Card)
• Right to live & work in the US
• Faster processing
• Path to citizenship in the future
What it does NOT give
• No exemptions from background/security checks
• No special work permissions that a Green Card would not already give
• No discounts or loans — payment must be your own money
2. Who can apply for Trump Gold Card?
You qualify ONLY IF:
• You can pay Rs $1 million USD as a contribution/donation to the US
• Plus a non-refundable processing fee (about $15,000)
• You have clean background checks
• You can prove your money is legal and from legitimate sources
Family?
Yes — spouse & children can apply with additional fees.
Bottom line
This programme is meant for wealthy applicants, companies and investors — not regular visa applicants.
3. Regular US Green Card (normal process)
Most people get a Green Card through one of these:
a) Family-based
• Spouse of a US citizen
• Child/parent of a US citizen
• Siblings (long wait)
b) Employment-based
• Job offer in the US
• Special skills
• Extraordinary talent (EB-1)
• Advanced degrees (EB-2)
• Investment in a business (EB-5)
c) Special categories
• Refugees/asylees
• Certain international workers
• Diversity Visa Lottery (DV Lottery)
Cost:
• Usually a few hundred to a few thousand dollars (not millions)
Time:
• Can be long and slow (months → years), depending on category & country.
4. Which option is for a normal applicant?
If you have a US relative:
→ Family-based Green Card is the correct path.
If you have strong skills or a US job offer:
→ Employment-based Green Card.
If you are extremely wealthy and want speed:
→ Trump Gold Card (for a small % of people only).
If you cannot pay $1 million:
→ Gold Card is not applicable.
