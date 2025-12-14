Million-Dollar residency: Trump’s new Gold Card programme

“Trump Gold Card” refers to a new US immigration programme launched under President Donald Trump in late 2025. It’s essentially a high-cost visa/residency pathway — sometimes described in the media as a “gold card” — that allows wealthy foreigners and companies to obtain US legal permanent residence and eventually a path to citizenship by making large financial contributions.

What the Trump Gold Card is

• It’s a visa-type programme offering permanent residency (similar to a Green Card) in exchange for a substantial financial contribution to the US government.

• Applicants must pay a non-refundable processing fee (about $15,000) and undergo background checks.

• After approval, individuals must make an unrestricted “donation” or contribution of at least Rs $1 million to qualify for the Gold Card.

• Corporations can also participate by paying $2 million for each foreign employee they want to sponsor.

What you get

• Permanent residency (the right to live and work in the US) with a direct path toward US citizenship.

• Faster processing than many traditional immigration routes.

• Dependent family members (spouse, children) may apply under the programme, with additional fees.

Background & context

• The programme was created by Trump executive order, intended to replace the older EB-5 investor visa programme (which required real business investment and job creation), simplifying the process to a financial contribution instead.

• There have been variations and proposals during 2025 (including earlier ideas of a $5 million-tier Platinum Card and corporate options).

Important notes

• The Gold Card is not literally a credit/debit card like a financial card — it’s a nickname for this immigration visa programme.

• It’s designed to attract wealthy, high-skilled applicants and boost government revenue, but critics argue it prioritises wealth over other immigration criteria.

Trump Gold Card vs regular Green Card

1. What is the Trump Gold Card?

A new immigration pathway created in late 2025 that allows a person to get US permanent residency by paying a very large amount of money to the US government.

What you get

• US Permanent Residence (same as a Green Card)

• Right to live & work in the US

• Faster processing

• Path to citizenship in the future

What it does NOT give

• No exemptions from background/security checks

• No special work permissions that a Green Card would not already give

• No discounts or loans — payment must be your own money

2. Who can apply for Trump Gold Card?

You qualify ONLY IF:

• You can pay Rs $1 million USD as a contribution/donation to the US

• Plus a non-refundable processing fee (about $15,000)

• You have clean background checks

• You can prove your money is legal and from legitimate sources

Family?

Yes — spouse & children can apply with additional fees.

Bottom line

This programme is meant for wealthy applicants, companies and investors — not regular visa applicants.

3. Regular US Green Card (normal process)

Most people get a Green Card through one of these:

a) Family-based

• Spouse of a US citizen

• Child/parent of a US citizen

• Siblings (long wait)

b) Employment-based

• Job offer in the US

• Special skills

• Extraordinary talent (EB-1)

• Advanced degrees (EB-2)

• Investment in a business (EB-5)

c) Special categories

• Refugees/asylees

• Certain international workers

• Diversity Visa Lottery (DV Lottery)

Cost:

• Usually a few hundred to a few thousand dollars (not millions)

Time:

• Can be long and slow (months → years), depending on category & country.

4. Which option is for a normal applicant?

If you have a US relative:

→ Family-based Green Card is the correct path.

If you have strong skills or a US job offer:

→ Employment-based Green Card.

If you are extremely wealthy and want speed:

→ Trump Gold Card (for a small % of people only).

If you cannot pay $1 million:

→ Gold Card is not applicable.