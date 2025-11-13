DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Mitra Shakti XI-2025: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka defence partnership

Mitra Shakti XI-2025: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka defence partnership

Info Nuggets

article_Author
Agencies
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:49 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The 11th edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise “Mitra Shakti XI-2025” commenced at Belagavi, Karnataka, with troops from both nations coming together to improve operational coordination under United Nations peacekeeping frameworks.

Advertisement

About the exercise

Mitra Shakti is a bilateral annual military exercise conducted between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army. It serves as a platform to enhance defence cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding in sub-conventional operations such as counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism.

Advertisement

Host and participation

The Foreign Training Node, Belagavi, is hosting the 2025 edition. The Indian Army contingent (170 personnel) is represented by the Rajput Regiment, while the Sri Lankan contingent (135 personnel) comes from the Gajaba Regiment.

Advertisement

Objective

To conduct joint training under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, focusing on peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance operations through realistic tactical exercises.

Highlights of the exercise

• Joint search-and-destroy missions, heliborne operations and counter-terrorism drills.

Advertisement

• Integration of drones, counter-UAV systems and helicopters for real-time coordination.

• Inclusion of Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga to enhance fitness and mental discipline.

• Focus on casualty evacuation, securing landing zones and integrated command operations simulating UN peacekeeping scenarios.

By facilitating the exchange of tactical knowledge and best practices, Mitra Shakti XI-2025 strengthens bilateral defence ties and reinforces the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional stability and global peacekeeping efforts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts