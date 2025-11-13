Mitra Shakti XI-2025: Strengthening India-Sri Lanka defence partnership

The 11th edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise “Mitra Shakti XI-2025” commenced at Belagavi, Karnataka, with troops from both nations coming together to improve operational coordination under United Nations peacekeeping frameworks.

About the exercise

Mitra Shakti is a bilateral annual military exercise conducted between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army. It serves as a platform to enhance defence cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding in sub-conventional operations such as counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism.

Host and participation

The Foreign Training Node, Belagavi, is hosting the 2025 edition. The Indian Army contingent (170 personnel) is represented by the Rajput Regiment, while the Sri Lankan contingent (135 personnel) comes from the Gajaba Regiment.

Objective

To conduct joint training under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, focusing on peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance operations through realistic tactical exercises.

Highlights of the exercise

• Joint search-and-destroy missions, heliborne operations and counter-terrorism drills.

• Integration of drones, counter-UAV systems and helicopters for real-time coordination.

• Inclusion of Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga to enhance fitness and mental discipline.

• Focus on casualty evacuation, securing landing zones and integrated command operations simulating UN peacekeeping scenarios.

By facilitating the exchange of tactical knowledge and best practices, Mitra Shakti XI-2025 strengthens bilateral defence ties and reinforces the shared commitment of India and Sri Lanka towards regional stability and global peacekeeping efforts.