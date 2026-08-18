Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The man beyond the mystery

History

Advertisement

By August 1945, Japan's surrender had ended the Indian National Army's campaign, and Subhas Chandra Bose was trying to reach the Soviet Union to keep the fight against British rule alive. On August 18, 1945, the Japanese aircraft carrying him is reported to have crashed after take-off from Taihoku airfield in Formosa (present-day Taipei); he is officially recorded to have died of his injuries that evening. Three Indian government inquiries later examined the episode, two affirming the death and one calling it unproven; the government's position, reaffirmed in 2017, remains that Bose died on August 18, 1945.

Advertisement

Key date

Advertisement

The date is remembered less for the disputed circumstances of his death than for the life it closed.

Bose rose through the Congress as a champion of complete independence over dominion status, twice elected Congress President, at Haripura (1938) and Tripuri (1939).

Advertisement

Differences with Gandhi over strategy pushed him to resign in 1939 and found the Forward Bloc.

After escaping house arrest in 1941, he travelled to Germany and then Japan, took command of the Indian National Army in 1943, and headed the Azad Hind, or Provisional Government of Free India, complete with its own currency, postage stamps and armed forces, including the all-women Rani of Jhansi Regiment.

The INA fought alongside Japanese forces in the 1944 Imphal-Kohima campaign, and Bose's call, "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom," became one of the defining slogans of the independence movement.

Significance

The public trials of INA officers at the Red Fort in 1945-46 turned Bose's army into a nationwide symbol of defiance, feeding the unrest, including the 1946 naval mutiny, that convinced Britain its hold on India could not last much longer. His greeting "Jai Hind" entered independent India's public life, and his legacy still surfaces regularly: Ross Island was renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018, and a statue of him was installed at India Gate in 2022.

Key Points — UPSC Angle

Prelims: Haripura and Tripuri Congress sessions, Forward Bloc, Azad Hind government, Indian National Army, Rani of Jhansi Regiment, Imphal-Kohima campaign, INA trials.

Mains: Bose's ideological differences with the Congress mainstream; the INA's contribution to the momentum for independence; the interplay between armed and constitutional strands of the freedom movement.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims MCQ: Subhas Chandra Bose founded the Forward Bloc after resigning the Congress presidency following differences with Gandhi at the —

(a) Haripura session, 1938

(b) Tripuri session, 1939

(c) Lahore session, 1929

(d) Calcutta session, 1928

Mains: Assess the contribution of the Indian National Army and the Azad Hind movement to the final phase of India's freedom struggle.

Key Words

Azad Hind · Indian National Army · Forward Bloc · Tripuri session · Rani of Jhansi Regiment · INA trials · Jai Hind

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi