2025 will be world's second or third-hottest year on record, EU scientists say

This year is set to be the world's second or third-warmest on record, potentially surpassed only by 2024'S record-breaking heat, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Tuesday. The data is the latest from C3S following last month's COP30 climate summit, where governments failed to agree to substantial new measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reflecting strained geopolitics as the U.S. rolls back its efforts, and some countries seek to weaken CO2-cutting measures.

This year will also likely round out the first three-year period in which the average global temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale, C3S said in a monthly bulletin.

Extreme weather continued to hit regions around the globe this year. Typhoon Kalmaegi killed more than 200 people in the Philippines last month. Spain suffered its worst wildfires for three decades because of weather conditions that scientists confirmed were made more likely by climate change. Last year was the planet's hottest on record.

The last 10 years have been the 10 warmest years since records began, the World Meteorological Organization said earlier this year. The global threshold of 1.5 Celsius is the limit of warming which countries vowed under the 2015 Paris climate agreement to try to prevent, to avoid the worst consequences of warming.

Moon's south polar surface has far more active electrical environment: ISRO

The electrical environment near the Moon's surface in the south polar region is far more active than previously understood, ISRO said on Tuesday, based on an analysis of Chandrayaan-3 lander data. The Chandrayaan-3 data, obtained between August 23 and September 3, 2023, provided critical ground truth on the Moon's plasma environment.

In a statement, ISRO said: "Analysis of the Chandrayaan-3 lander data has yielded significant and first-of-its-kind results on the plasma environment near the Moon's surface at southern higher latitudes, revealing that the electrical environment near the Moon's surface in the south polar region is far more active than previously understood." In physics, plasma is often called the fourth state of matter, consisting of a mixture of charged particles, including ions and free electrons. Despite being electrically neutral overall, plasma is highly conductive and responds strongly to electromagnetic fields.

"The Moon's thin plasma environment, or lunar ionosphere, is governed by several major processes. Solar wind, a continuous stream of charged particles (primarily electrons and hydrogen and helium ions) ejected from the Sun's upper atmosphere, constantly impinges on the Moon's surface," ISRO said.

This, along with the photoelectric effect—where high-energy photons from the Sun knock out outer-shell -- electrons from atoms on the surface and in the sparse atmosphere, causing ionisation—is the primary mechanism for generating plasma.

Corporate India reports 2nd strongest hiring outlook globally for Jan-Mar, 2026: Survey

Employers in India reported the second strongest employment outlook globally for the January-March period next year, with 52 per cent of corporates aiming to increase staffing levels over the next three months, a report said on Tuesday. According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook survey, the Net Employment Outlook (NEO) for the first quarter of 2026 stood at 52 per cent, an increase of 27 per cent over the previous quarter and up 30 per cent from the year-ago period.

NEO measures the difference between the percentages of employers expecting to increase staffing and those expecting to decrease staffing levels. Employers in Brazil reported the strongest NEO for Q1 Globally at 54 per cent, followed by India (52 per cent) and the UAE (46 per cent) in second and third place, respectively.

Other countries in the top 10 with the strongest hiring outlook include the Netherlands at 36 per cent, Ireland (31 per cent), Sweden (30 per cent), Guatemala (28 per cent), Switzerland (27 per cent), the US (27 per cent) and Israel (25 per cent).

The results, based on responses from 3,051 employers across India during October 2025, said the Indian market remained positive, as the economy is predicted to grow at a faster-than-expected rate, supported by a favorable monsoon that drove rural demand and lower oil prices that helped keep inflation in check. "India's hiring outlook is not just strong -- it is signaling a new phase of economic confidence and capability-building. What these trends truly reflect is India's transition from volume-led hiring to value creation: organisations are investing in the skills, technologies, and talent architectures that will define their competitiveness over the next decade," said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East. Despite a positive outlook over the past year, hiring volumes have fallen. In Q1 2026, a typical company's total workforce is expected to grow by 65 workers. The number of added workers has steadily declined, and in Q2 2025 it touched 162. Very Large firms with 1,000-4,999 workers have slashed their hiring volumes by 81 per cent since Q2 2025.