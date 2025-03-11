DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / News Bytes

News Bytes

Climate concerns
article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

World in worse situation because of inaction, says UN climate science panel chief

Climate impacts are unfolding faster than expected and scientists have been surprised by the speed of temperature rise, the chief of the United Nations' climate science panel has said. In an interview with PTI, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Chair Jim Skea said the world was in a worse situation than three years ago due to inaction on climate change. “If you look back over the last, say, five years or so, I think scientists have been surprised by the speed at which temperatures have risen globally and by the very obvious nature of climate impacts we have already seen... wildfires in some parts of the world, floods and more extreme events. So, things do appear to be happening, perhaps more quickly than people expected," he said.  The year 2024 was the hottest year on record and the first with the global average temperature 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, the past decade (2015-2024) was the 10 warmest years on record.

Only seven countries met WHO air quality standards in 2024, data shows

Only seven countries met World Health Organization (WHO) air quality standards last year, data showed on Tuesday, as researchers warned that the war on smog would only get harder after the United States shut down its global monitoring efforts. Chad and Bangladesh were the world's most polluted countries in 2024, with average smog levels more than 15 times higher than WHO guidelines, according to figures compiled by Swiss air quality monitoring firm IQAir. Only Australia, New Zealand, the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Estonia and Iceland made the grade, IQAir said.

Switch from rice to cultivating millet & maize could boost farmer incomes: Study          

A new study has found that shifting away from cultivating rice to alternative cereals such as millet, maize and sorghum could help tackle production losses related to climate by 11 per cent, thereby potentially boosting farmer incomes. Farmers in India are known to prefer harvesting rice for its economic viability. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are among the top producers, accounting for a significant fraction of the country's rice production. However, changes in temperatures and rainfall, increasingly driven by climate change, disproportionately affect rice production, thereby threatening food security in a warmer future, a team of researchers, including those from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, said.

Advertisement

Modi presents OCI cards to Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, spouse Veena

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam and his spouse Veena Ramgoolam. Modi handed over the OCI cards to Ramgoolam and Veena at the beginning of a community event attended by more than 3,500 people, including members of the Mauritius Cabinet, government officials, and National Assembly members. Mauritius is home to 22,188 Indian nationals and 13,198 OCI card holders, reflecting the significant presence of the Indian community in the country. The OCI card grants holders the right to live, work, and study in India indefinitely, while also facilitating visa-free travel and other privileges.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper