DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / News of the Day

News of the Day

Designed for UPSC and other competitive exams, this daily feature will highlight a crucial news story, editorial or special article, handpicked for its relevance and insightful presentation
article_Author
.
Updated At : 08:03 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Exam Mentor unveils ‘News of the Day’ for UPSC aspirants

The Tribune’s Exam Mentor brings you a game-changing series — News of the Day! Designed for UPSC and other competitive exams, this daily feature will highlight a crucial news story, editorial or special article, handpicked for its relevance and insightful presentation. Each clip will also include a direct link to the full story, ensuring you stay informed with high-quality content. Stay ahead in your exam preparation with sharp analysis and key insights, all in one place.

Your journey to success just got smarter!

Advertisement

— Team Exam Mentor

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/why-it-is-vital-to-document-a-national-security-policy/

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper