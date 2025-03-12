News of the Day
Designed for UPSC and other competitive exams, this daily feature will highlight a crucial news story, editorial or special article, handpicked for its relevance and insightful presentation
The Tribune’s Exam Mentor brings you a game-changing series — News of the Day! Designed for UPSC and other competitive exams, this daily feature will highlight a crucial news story, editorial or special article, handpicked for its relevance and insightful presentation. Each clip will also include a direct link to the full story, ensuring you stay informed with high-quality content. Stay ahead in your exam preparation with sharp analysis and key insights, all in one place.
Your journey to success just got smarter!
— Team Exam Mentor
https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/why-it-is-vital-to-document-a-national-security-policy/
