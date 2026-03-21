News of the Day

Designed for UPSC and other competitive exams, this daily feature highlights a crucial news story, editorial or special article, handpicked for its relevance and insightful presentation. Each clip also includes a direct link to the full story, ensuring you stay informed with high-quality content. Stay ahead in your exam preparation with sharp analysis and key insights, all in one place. Team Exam Mentor

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https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/the-art-culture-of-war/#:Rs :text=Punjab%20is%20one%20of%20the,of%20the%20country%20in%201947.

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