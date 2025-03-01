Russian chess legend Boris Spassky dies at 88

Russian chess legend and 10th World Chess Champion Boris Spassky died at the age of 88 on Thursday, the Russian Chess Federation said. Spassky was born in 1937 in Leningrad and was recognised as a chess prodigy from an early age. He started playing at the age of 5, became an international master at 16 and, two years later, became the world junior champion. He became the first Soviet player to win the title of chess prince. He earned the Grandmaster title at 18, made his Candidates Tournament debut in 1956 (Amsterdam) at 19 and claimed the World Chess Championship title in 1969.

H5N1 in cats: Chhindwara on high alert

Normalcy is expected to return after March 4 in Chhindwara town as the H5N1 virus was detected in domestic cats. The meat, chicken and egg markets are closed and people are advised to visit government hospitals if they have any flu-like symptoms. The entire tribal-dominated district has been on high alert since February 10. This is the first time in India that domestic cats have been detected with bird flu. On January 10, according to a senior government official, 99 domestic cats fell sick and were brought to a veterinary hospital, later two of them detected the H5N1 virus. Although avian influenza usually does not infect humans, in rare cases, illnesses in humans from avian influenza virus infections have ranged in severity from no symptoms or mild illness to severe disease that resulted in death.

Chang’e-6 study reveals ‘magma ocean' entirely covered moon during early stages

A new study of the lunar samples collected by China's Chang'e-6 mission has verified the hypothesis that the moon was entirely covered by a molten “magma ocean” in the early stages after its birth, providing critical evidence for understanding the moon's origin and evolution. This study, led by a joint research team organised by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), has been published in the latest issue of the journal Science, Xinhua news agency reported. The Chang'e-6 mission in 2024 accomplished humanity's first-ever sampling from the far side of the moon, successfully retrieving 1,935.3 grams of lunar materials from the Apollo Basin within the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) Basin.

EU exploring new security, defence partnership with India

The European Union (EU) is exploring a security and defence pact with India in line with its similar partnerships with close allies Japan and South Korea. The announcement, seen as significant, was made by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of her wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an address at a think-tank, she pitched for taking the EU-India strategic partnership to the next level to effectively deal with various geopolitical headwinds. Security should be a core part of our new strategic partnership with India, Von der Leyen said.