India among top 8 countries with majority of world's unvaccinated children

A recent analysis published in The Lancet journal reveals that India is one of eight countries accounting for more than half of the world's unvaccinated children as of 2023. Approximately 1.44 million Indian children received no doses of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine in their first year, contributing to a global total of 15.7 million “zero-dose” children. The study emphasises persistent inequities in vaccine coverage, highlighting the need for improved immunization efforts. According to Dr. Jonathan Mosser from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, routine childhood vaccinations are a powerful and cost-effective public health intervention. The findings underscore the importance of strengthening vaccine coverage in countries with the highest number of unvaccinated children, including India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Indonesia and Brazil.

UK boosting its nuclear arsenal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the UK will buy 12 US-made F35 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons and join NATO's shared airborne nuclear mission. The government says it is “the biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation”. The UK phased out air-dropped atomic weapons after the end of the Cold War, so all of its atomic weapons are submarine-based missiles. The use of nuclear weapons by the UK as part of the mission would require the authorisation of the alliance's nuclear planning group as well as the US president and British prime minister. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement, saying it was “yet another robust British contribution to NATO”.

Star Health partners with Medi Assist to roll out AI-powered claims settlement

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has partnered with Medi Assist to offer Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered claims settlement to its customers, a top official said. Through this partnership, Star Health will adopt MAtrix—an advanced AI-powered claims platform—which will help the city-headquartered company manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency and transparency in its operations. The platform introduces intelligent automation, reduces manual processes, and streamlines workflows, enabling stronger turnaround performance across the network, Star Health and Allied Insurance said in a company statement. The partnership with Medi Assist will also help Star Health identify and eliminate fraud through AI tools, the company said. One of the key advantages of this partnership for Star Health is the rules and configuration-based engine, which ensures consistent and standardised claims adjudication, thereby reducing subjectivity and improving accuracy.

Majority of vitiligo patients suffer from depression, some even considered suicide: Study

A study has found that the majority of people suffering from vitiligo live with crippling psychological trauma and even face social exclusion, which takes a massive toll emotionally and on their quality of life. Vitiligo is a skin condition characterised by loss of skin pigmentation, resulting in white patches. In the study, 100 per cent of vitiligo patients surveyed said they felt embarrassed about their appearance, and 54.7 per cent had stopped attending social functions altogether. Conducted among 430 government employees across Maharashtra living with vitiligo, the study found that 87 per cent of participants reported anxiety or concern regarding their condition from in-laws. The findings of the study were published in the Annals of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in January, highlighting the staggering psychological trauma and social exclusion faced by people living with vitiligo. While vitiligo remains medically benign, its emotional toll has prompted newer therapeutic approaches.