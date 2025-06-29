First phase of the Census to begin from April 1, 2026

The houselisting operations for the forthcoming Census will begin from April 1, 2026, marking the start of the first phase of the decennial exercise, the Registrar General of India has said.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, Census Commissioner and Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said the Houselisting Operations and Housing Census shall begin on April 1, 2026.

Before that the appointment of supervisors, enumerators and work distribution among them shall be done with cooperation from states and district administration, it said.

The Census is a two-phase exercise -- in phase one i.e. Houselisting Operation (HLO), the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected.

Subsequently, in the second phase i.e. Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected which is scheduled for February 1, 2027, according to the letter.

In the Census, Caste enumeration will also be done, a government statement had said.

For Census activities, over 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh Census functionaries would be deployed.

It is the 16th Census till now and the eighth after independence.

The forthcoming Census will be conducted through digital means using mobile applications. Provision of self-enumeration would also be made available to the people.

The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner had prepared around three dozen questions to be asked to the citizens.

UK unveils 'world-first' healthy food partnership with supermarkets to cut obesity rates

The UK on Sunday unveiled a so-called healthy food revolution that will see the government strike partnerships with industry to nudge people towards making better choices and pack their shopping baskets with healthier foods to tackle growing obesity rates.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), obesity has doubled in the UK since the 1990s and costs the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) GBP 11 billion a year as one of the leading causes of sickness and disease.

The move forms part of the department's forthcoming 10-Year Health Plan and will see large retailers including supermarkets given the freedom to meet a new healthier standard – whether that's reformulating products and tweaking recipes, changing shop layouts, offering discounts on healthy foods, or changing loyalty schemes to promote healthier options.

Public health experts in Britain believe cutting the calorie count of a daily diet by just 50 calories would lift 340,000 children and 2 million adults out of obesity.

“The good news is that it only takes a small change to make a big difference. If everyone who is overweight reduced their calorie intake by around 200 calories a day – the equivalent of a bottle of fizzy drink – obesity would be halved,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

“Through our new healthy food standard, we will make the healthy choice the easy choice, because prevention is better than cure,” he said.

His department highlighted that obesity, which has doubled in England since the 1990s, is one of the root causes of diabetes, heart disease and cancer.