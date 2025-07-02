Toxic fungus from King Tutankhamun's tomb yields cancer-fighting compounds: Study

In November 1922, archaeologist Howard Carter peered through a small hole into the sealed tomb of King Tutankhamun. When asked if he could see anything, he replied: “Yes, wonderful things.” Within months, however, Carter's financial backer Lord Carnarvon was dead from a mysterious illness. Over the following years, several other members of the excavation team would meet similar fates, fuelling legends of the “pharaoh's curse” that have captivated the public imagination for just over a century. For decades, these mysterious deaths were attributed to supernatural forces. But modern science has revealed a more likely culprit: a toxic fungus known as Aspergillus flavus. Now, in an unexpected twist, this same deadly organism is being transformed into a powerful new weapon in the fight against cancer. Aspergillus flavus is a common mould found in soil, decaying vegetation and stored grains. It is infamous for its ability to survive in harsh environments, including the sealed chambers of ancient tombs, where it can lie dormant for thousands of years. When disturbed, the fungus releases spores that can cause severe respiratory infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems. Despite its deadly reputation, Aspergillus flavus is now at the centre of a remarkable scientific finding. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have discovered that this fungus produces a unique class of molecules with the potential to fight cancer.

Nine-member panel to chart roadmap for Atal canteens in Delhi

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has formed a nine-member committee to explore ways to set up 100 Atal Canteens that would provide affordable meals to dwellers of slum clusters in the national capital. The panel has been tasked with carrying out a detailed study and recommending the most practical and effective strategies for implementing the Atal Canteen initiative, stated an official order issued last month. It has also been asked to consult stakeholders, coordinate with relevant departments, and conduct field visits, if needed, to ensure the plan is feasible and meets its intended goals. The aim of Atal Canteens is to provide affordable and nutritious meals to people living in slum clusters. The initiative is part of the Delhi government's broader effort to strengthen food security among the economically weaker sections.

Employers continue to hire B-school graduates for strategic thinking despite AI boom: Survey

Artificial Intelligence (AI) might be becoming more integral in a company's decision-making and strategy development but employers still continue to turn to business school graduates for their versatility and strategic thinking, according to a new survey by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). Employers might be reporting ongoing influence of inflation and recession fears on their hiring decisions but recent business school graduates can remain optimistic about their career prospects, buoyed by the accelerating integration of AI across the landscape, the survey has found. The annual survey of global corporate recruiters by GMAC has found that problem-solving and strategic thinking remain the top skills employers desire today. In addition, new hires' knowledge of using AI tools has risen measurably in its current importance in the average employer's mind since last year, and it tops the list of the skills employers will value the most five years from now.

Delhi HC asks DGCI to decide representation over weight-loss drugs

The Delhi High Court asked the Drug Controller General of India to consult experts and relevant stakeholders in deciding a plea over drug combinations sold in the market for weight loss treatment. A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the petitioner to give a representation to the DGCI, which was asked to decide the matter within three months. A plea filed by Jitendra Chouksey said licences issued for the use and sale of such drugs were not based on adequate data. In an apparent reference to the recent death of popular TV actor Shefali Jariwala, the court said, "See what happened two-three days back..." News reports suggest Jariwala was taking anti-ageing treatment for the last several years. The petitioner claimed the licences have been issued without conducting any specific trials and studies and without noting the serious adverse health effects of the drugs.