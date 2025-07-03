19 tonnes of soil containing Union Carbide waste incinerated four decades after Bhopal gas tragedy

Around 19 tonnes of soil containing residual toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal has been incinerated and reduced to ashes at a disposal plant in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur town, an official said. Earlier, 337 tonnes of the waste from the factory premises had been incinerated in multiple phases at the same facility, located 30 km from here, he said. At least 5,479 people were killed and thousands were maimed after the highly toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide's pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, in one of the biggest industrial disasters in the world. About 2.22 tonnes of waste from the packaging material used in the transportation of the Union Carbide waste has also been separated. This mainly includes iron drums, which are being dismantled and subjected to high-temperature incineration, he said. The disposal of the packaging waste was expected to be completed shortly, he said.

ISRO transfers 10 technologies to industry to boost self reliance

The ISRO transferred 10 technologies, including two inertial sensors to reduce import dependence, to six Indian industries for commercial use in space and other sectors, India's space sector promoter said. The transfer of technology was facilitated by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). Technologies of two advanced inertial sensors – the Laser Gyroscope and the Ceramic Servo Accelerometer – developed by the ISRO's Inertial Systems Unit were transferred to Hyderabad-based Zetatek Technologies Pvt. Ltd, making it the first company to get the niche technology. Zetatek, a company with over 25 years of expertise in Inertial Navigation System (INS) testing, calibration and QA/QT equipment, will manufacture the sensors in the country which may help reduce import dependence.

WHO pushes countries to raise prices on sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco by 50%

The World Health Organization is pushing countries to raise the prices of sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco by 50% over the next 10 years through taxation, its strongest backing yet for taxes to help tackle chronic public health problems. The United Nations health agency said the move would help cut consumption of the products, which contribute to diseases like diabetes and some cancers, as well as raising money at a time when development aid is shrinking and public debt rising. "Health taxes are one of the most efficient tools we have," said Jeremy Farrar, WHO assistant-director general of health promotion and disease prevention and control. "It's time to act." The WHO launched the push, which it called "3 by 35" at the UN Finance for Development conference in Seville. The WHO has backed tobacco taxes and price rises for decades, and has called for taxes on alcohol and sugary drinks in recent years, but this is the first time it has suggested a target price rise for all three products.

Global growth to slow in late 2025 on tariffs, geopolitical tensions

Major brokerages such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley forecast slower global growth in late 2025 due to economic uncertainty fueled by tariffs and geopolitical tensions. The US economy is expected to grow between 1% and 2% this year, according to estimates from leading brokerages, as tariffs push prices higher, while softening labor markets help avoid a potential wage-price spiral. Meanwhile, central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, are on pause, waiting to see how the situation plays out.