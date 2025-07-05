DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Exam Mentor / NewsBytes

NewsBytes

Stay updated
article_Author
Agencies
Updated At : 08:07 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump poses for a group photo after he signed a sweeping spending and tax legislation at the White House in Washington DC. REUTERS
Advertisement

Trump signs tax, spending cut bill at White House July 4 picnic

President Donald Trump signed his package of tax breaks and spending cuts into law Friday in front of Fourth of July picnickers after his cajoling produced almost unanimous Republican support in Congress for the domestic priority that could cement his second-term legacy. Flanked by Republican legislators and members of his Cabinet, Trump signed the multitrillion-dollar legislation at a desk on the White House driveway, then banged down a gavel gifted to him by House Speaker Mike Johnson that was used during the bill's final passage Thursday.

Advertisement

Trinidad & Tobago extends full support to India for UNSC permanent membership

India and Trinidad and Tobago have inked six agreements to boost cooperation in several sectors, including infrastructure and pharmaceuticals, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from the Caribbean nation, Kamla Persad-Bissessar. In the meeting held on Friday, Prime Minister Modi announced a decision by India to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago, where over 40 per cent of the population is of Indian origin. Modi landed in Port of Spain on Thursday in the second leg of his five-nation tour.

DRDO, AIIMS-Rishikesh ink MoU for clinical trials in field of biomedical devices   

An institute of the DRDO has signed an agreement with AIIMS, Rishikesh for conducting "clinical trials" and advanced research in the field of biomedical devices related to human performance in extreme environments. The collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will facilitate the development of products, technologies and strategies for the "mitigation of effects" of extreme environments on human performance, officials said. Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) of the DRDO has signed an MoU with AIIMS, Rishikesh for "conducting clinical trials and advanced research in the field of biomedical devices and supplements related to human performance in extreme environments," a senior official said.

Advertisement

UK-based arms consultant Bhandari declared fugitive economic offender

A Delhi court on Saturday declared UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender on a plea from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an order that will allow the agency to confiscate all his assets that are worth crores of rupees. District Judge (Tis Hazari) Sanjeev Aggarwal said in his order the court was satisfied that "Sh. Sanjay Bhandari, S/o Late Sh. R K Bhandari, is a fugitive economic offender under section 12(1) of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 and is declared as such under the above provision(s) of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018". The order has come as a shot in the arm for the federal probe agency as it will now be able to confiscate assets worth crores of rupees of Bhandari, whose chances to come to India have been virtually nullified after a UK court recently ruled against his extradition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts