UNESCO inscribes Sharjah's Faya to World Heritage List
Recognised under the Cultural Landscape category, Faya was the only Arab site added this year and the second from the UAE after Al Ain's cultural sites were inscribed in 2011.
Located in Sharjah's central region, Faya Palaeolandscape holds one of the world's oldest and most continuous records of early human habitation in arid environments, dating back over 200,000 years.
This inscription affirms the UAE's and Sharjah's global standing in heritage protection and acknowledges over three decades of archaeological research led by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority in collaboration with institutions such as the University of Tubingen and Oxford Brookes University.
Sharjah formally submitted the nomination in February 2024 following 12 years of dossier preparation. Faya's inclusion came after a rigorous evaluation based on UNESCO's standards of Outstanding Universal Value. The achievement reflects Sharjah's long-standing vision to integrate heritage, education and sustainable development, in line with the commitment of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, official ambassador of the nomination file, expressed gratitude to the World Heritage Committee for recognising Faya's significance. She said the inscription affirms Sharjah's role in early human history and highlights the Arabian Peninsula's position in the story of human migration from Africa.
"The stone tools found at Faya are testimony to the ingenuity of our ancestors and the deep roots of cultural tradition in our region," she said.
