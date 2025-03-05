Nod to Kedarnath ropeway

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Kedarnath ropeway project. The ropeway, with a total length of 12.9 km, will come up with a monetary outlay of about Rs 4,081 crore. The ropeway project will be from Sonprayag to Kedarnath. The project will be developed on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore. The ropeway is planned to be developed in public-private partnership and will be based on the most advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology with a design capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD) carrying 18,000 passengers per day. The ropeway project will be a boon to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath as it would provide an environment-friendly, comfortable and fast connectivity and reduce travel time in one direction from about 8 to 9 hours to about 36 minutes. The ropeway project will also generate substantial employment opportunities during construction and operations. The journey to the Kedarnath temple is a challenging 16-km uphill trek from Gaurikund and is currently covered on foot or by ponies, palanquins and helicopter. ANI

Centre grants Navratna status to IRCTC, IRFC

The central government has granted Navratna status to two companies -- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). With the latest addition, the country now has 26 Navratna companies.

IRCTC is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 4270.18 crore, a profit after tax of Rs 1,111.26 crore and a net worth of Rs 3,229.97 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Similarly, IRFC is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 26,644 crore, profit after tax of Rs 6,412 crore, and net worth of Rs 49,178 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

The grant of 'Navratna' status typically leads to an enhanced delegation of powers, more operational freedom, and financial autonomy, which gives these companies tremendous impetus.

The Navratna companies have the autonomy to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore without seeking approval from the central government.

Some of the other Navratna companies are: Bharat Electronics Limited, Container Corporation of India Limited, Engineers India Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, National Aluminium Company Limited, National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, NMDC Limited, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Shipping Corporation of India Limited, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, ONGC Videsh Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, IRCON, RITES, National Fertilizers Limited, Central Warehousing Corporation, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

LeBron James becomes first player to score 50,000 career points in NBA history

The three-time Olympic gold medallist LeBron James has become the first NBA player in history to score 50,000 career points. The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star reached the milestone after scoring a three-pointer during the NBA regular season game at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The American's combined scoring total now includes 41,871 regular-season points and 8,162 postseason points. He is also a first player in NBA history to play both as a teenager and past the age of 40. Last month, James became the first player in the history of the NBA to have multiple 40 plus points in a game at age 40 or higher. The legendary Michael Jordan is the only other 40-year-old to have produced a 40 plus point performance. In December last year, James, a man whose longevity will be talked about for years to come, surpassed six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played in league history during Los Angeles Lakers' win over Sacramento Kings. James also holds the NBA records for career field-goal attempts and turnovers while ranking fourth in assists, sixth in steals.