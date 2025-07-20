18 Muslim women made it to Lok Sabha since Independence; 13 of them dynasts

That women were always under-represented in the Lok Sabha is a known fact, but Muslim women members have been a greater rarity with only 18 making it to the Lower House since Independence, according to a new book. And while dynastic politics may not be conducive for democracy to deepen its roots, it has played a positive part in giving chances to Muslim women, with 13 out of the 18 being from political families. From royalty to a tea vendor-turned-politician's wife and from a first lady to a Bengali actress, the 18 Muslim women who treaded the hallowed corridors of power in the Lok Sabha are an eclectic mix, with each of them having an interesting backstory, but one common thread -- their path to power was always strewn with struggle and hurdles. The story of these 18 Muslim women has been chronicled in an upcoming book-- 'Missing from the House -- Muslim women in the Lok Sabha' by Rasheed Kidwai and Ambar Kumar Ghosh. The 18 Muslim women who made it to the Lok Sabha include Mofida Ahmed (1957, Congress); Zohraben Akbarbhai Chavda (Congress, 1962-67); Maimoona Sultan (Congress, 1957-67); Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah (National Conference, 1977-79, 1984-89); Rashida Haque (Congress 1977-79); Mohsina Kidwai (Congress, 1977-89); Abida Ahmed (Congress, 1981-89); Noor Bano (Congress, 1996, 1999-2004); Rubab Sayda (Samajwadi Party, 2004-09); and Mehbooba Mufti (People's Democratic Party, 2004-09, 2014-19). The other Muslim women who entered the Lower House are Tabassum Hasan (Samajwadi Party, Lok Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party 2009-14); Mausam Noor (Trinamool Congress 2009-19); Kaisar Jahan (Bahujan Samaj Party, 2009-14); Mamtaz Sanghamita (Trinamool Congress 2014-19); Sajda Ahmed (Trinamool Congress 2014-24); Ranee Narah (Congress, 1998-2004, 2009-14); Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (Trinamool Congress, 2019-24); and Iqra Hasan (Samajwadi Party, 2024-present).

Surat tops India in solid waste management, recycles 350 tonnes of garbage daily

Surat has not only secured the second position in India's cleanest city at the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 but has also bagged the top rank in the country for solid waste management. The President of India presented Surat with the award for achieving the top position in solid waste management, recognising the city's sustainable waste handling efforts. This achievement in Surat is attributed to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), which does not dump garbage but rather utilises it to create items such as recycled paper, glass, and fertilisers. The SMC treats waste as a resource rather than disposing of it, generating revenue by recycling and converting it into useful products. From segregated waste, compost is produced, while dry waste is further processed to recover materials such as plastic, glass, and paper. The Surat plant handles about 350 tonnes of waste daily, all of which is recycled and reused in various forms. Additionally, Surat has developed a facility capable of processing 1,500 metric tonnes of waste per day. This plant produces 100 metric tonnes of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from waste, adding to the revenue of the municipal corporation. The city also manufactures construction blocks and other building materials from waste. By transforming different types of garbage into diverse usable products, the city prevents the accumulation of waste dumps and ensures efficient waste management.

Water tanks replace springs on Serbian mountain as drought endangers some 1,000 cows, horses

A severe drought this summer has left over 1,000 cows and horses without water on a mountain in southeast Serbia, forcing the authorities to bring up emergency supplies. The early drought that started in May has affected people, animals and crops throughout the Western Balkans, causing water and power restrictions, disruptions in river traffic and problems in agriculture in this part of southeast Europe. At Suva Planina, Serbian for Dry Mountain, cattle owners said they can't remember the springs ever drying up before mid-August. Lack of water has sent the cattle roaming down the mountain in panic, they said. “We haven't had any rain on the mountain since May 27,” lamented Nikola Manojlovic, from the nearby village of Mali Krcimir. Suva Planina is located about 250 kilometres from Serbia's capital, Belgrade. The drought has left visible consequences on a plateau at the altitude of some 1,200 metres (nearly 4,000 feet) — cracked ground has replaced the main water spring, along with dry, yellow grass and dust.

Children living near oil and gas wells face higher risk of rare leukemia, studies show

Acute lymphocytic leukemia is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in children, although it is rare. It begins in the bone marrow and rapidly progresses. Long-term survival rates exceed 90 per cent, but many survivors face lifelong health challenges. Those include heart conditions, mental health struggles and a greater chance of developing a second cancer. Overall cancer rates in the US have declined since 2002, but childhood acute lymphocytic leukemia rates continue to rise. This trend underscores the need for prevention rather than focusing only on treatment for this disease. A growing body of literature suggests exposure to the types of chemicals emitted from oil and natural gas wells increases the risk of developing childhood acute lymphocytic leukemia. We are environmental epidemiologists focused on understanding the health implications of living near oil and natural gas development operations in Colorado and Pennsylvania. Both states experienced a rapid increase in oil and natural gas development in residential areas beginning in the early 21st century. We've studied this issue in these states, using different datasets and some different approaches.