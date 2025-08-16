Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to pay 2-day visit to India from Monday: MEA

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin a two-day visit to India on Monday for the next round of border talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the foreign ministry here announced on Saturday. During the visit, Wang will attend the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) meeting on the China-India boundary issue, the brief announcement said. Wang, along with NSA Doval, heads the Special Representatives dialogue mechanism aimed at addressing the vexed border dispute spanning the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Advertisement

NCERT special module says Jinnah, Congress, Mountbatten 'culprits' of India's partition

A special module released by the NCERT to mark "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" has held Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Congress and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's partition. The module has also noted that post-Partition, Kashmir emerged as a new problem, which had never existed in India before and created a challenge for the country's foreign policy. It has also flagged that some countries keep giving aid to Pakistan and exert pressure on India in the name of the Kashmir issue. "India's Partition happened due to wrong ideas. The party of Indian Muslims, the Muslim League, held a conference in Lahore in 1940. Its leader, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said that Hindus and Muslims belong to two different religious philosophies, social customs, and literatures," the module said.

Trump signals US may not impose secondary tariffs on India over Russian oil

President Donald Trump has indicated that the US may not impose secondary tariffs on countries continuing to procure Russia crude oil. There were apprehensions that additional secondary tariffs would have hit India in case the US decided to enforce them. "Well, he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) lost an oil client, so to speak, which is India, which was doing about 40 per cent of the oil. China, as you know, is doing a lot…And if I did what's called a secondary sanction, or a secondary tariff, it would be very devastating from their standpoint. If I have to do it, I'll do it. Maybe I won't have to do it,” Trump said on Friday.

Advertisement

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to hold additional charge as Nagaland Governor

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Saturday given additional charge as the Nagaland Governor, according to a communique issued by the President's office. The vacancy had arisen due to the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. Ganesan, 80, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said. "Consequent upon the demise of Shri La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties," the note read.