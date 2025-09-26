MiG-21 flies through Indian skies for last time

The legendary Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet for more than six decades, streaked through Indian skies for the last time on Friday — its final adieu threaded through history and many a remembrance. The sun shone bright, the skies were cloudless and a brilliant blue, providing a picture perfect setting for the elaborate farewell to the Russian origin warhorse that was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s. Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence. “MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Trump slaps new tariffs on drugs, trucks and furniture

US President Donald Trump has announced new import tariffs, including 100% duties on branded pharmaceuticals and 25% levies on heavy-duty trucks, effective October 1, 2025. Trump claims these tariffs will protect US manufacturing and national security. The move follows previous wide-ranging duties on trading partners, sparking concerns over global economic growth, supply chain disruptions and higher consumer prices. The tariffs aim to boost domestic production, but experts warn of increased inflation and uncertainty for businesses. Trump's trade policies have led to retaliatory measures from other countries, escalating global trade tensions.

Cyclone storm: 8,50,000 child deaths in 20 years

A recent study published in PLOS Medicine estimates that approximately 850,000 deaths among children under five are linked to tropical cyclones in 34 low- and middle-income countries between 2000 and 2020. Researchers found a significant association between cyclone exposure and increased mortality risk, particularly due to diarrheal diseases. The study highlights the urgent need for disaster preparedness and targeted healthcare responses to mitigate the impact of cyclones on vulnerable populations. As climate change intensifies, poorer countries will likely experience worsening effects, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures.

Advertisement

Indian Navy, Army conclude joint amphibious exercise

The Indian Navy and Army successfully completed the biannual joint amphibious exercise “Jal Prahar” along India’s eastern seaboard. Conducted in two phases, the exercise aimed to enhance inter-service synergy and operational planning. The Harbour Phase focused on integrating army troops onboard INS Gharial, while the Sea Phase involved amphibious operations, including hard beaching at Kakinada and validation of standard operating procedures. This exercise showcases the military’s commitment to robust defensive preparedness and maritime security, highlighting the importance of joint planning and real-time coordination between the Navy.