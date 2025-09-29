World Heart Day: Cardiac issues preventable with awareness and timely action, say experts

The human heart is resilient, but is not immune to the damage caused by untreated risk factors, experts said, underlining that machines or medicines are not the greatest safeguards, but raising awareness about early warning signs and timely action are. On World Heart Day, doctors said that the majority of premature deaths due to cardiovascular diseases can be prevented with timely screening, early treatment and healthier lifestyles. One untreated blockage can take away a life in minutes, Dr Ashok Seth, chairman, cardiac sciences, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said. "The tragedy is that most heart attacks are not out of the blue. People often experience chest tightness, unusual breathlessness, or unexplained fatigue days or weeks in advance," Dr Seth said, "The problem is that these signals are ignored until it is too late, he said, adding. The World Heart Day should remind us all that recognising symptoms early and acting fast can make the difference between life and death." Dr Atul Mathur, chairman, interventional cardiology and chief of Cath Lab, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, explained that the dangerous triad of obesity, diabetes and hypertension silently injures arteries over time, eventually resulting in sudden blockages.

Kuki village chiefs demand halt to Indo-Myanmar border fencing

Sixteen Kuki village chiefs residing along the India-Myanmar border have declared a "non-cooperation" stance in protest against the ongoing border fencing and demanded an immediate suspension of all activities till the political demands of the Kuki-Zo people are met. In a joint statement, the chiefs said rallies have been held and memorandums submitted to relevant authorities opposing the construction of border fencing and the proposed scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR). "In the interest of the Kuki Zo people, we are compelled to declare our non-cooperation by not claiming land compensation or entering into negotiations until our political demand is met and normalcy returns to the state" it said. Kuki organisations have been demanding a separate administration for the community, a demand that has been strongly opposed by the Meitei community, which insists on preserving the territorial and administrative integrity of the state. Manipur shares a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar, of which 10 km fencing has been completed, officials said.

Trump to push proposal for elusive Gaza peace in Netanyahu talks

Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, with the US president pushing a Gaza peace proposal after a slew of Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition. In Netanyahu’s fourth visit since Trump returned to office in January, the right-wing Israeli leader will be looking to shore up his country’s most important relationship as it faces growing international isolation nearly two years into its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. After one failed diplomatic effort after another, Trump told Reuters on Sunday he hopes to get Netanyahu’s agreement on a framework to end the conflict in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Washington presented a 21-point peace plan to Arab and Muslim states last week, and Trump will try to close some of the remaining gaps with Netanyahu on Monday.

Industrial production grows 4 pc in August

India's industrial production grew at 4 per cent in August, mainly due to better performance by the mining sector, according to government data released on Monday. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate for July has been revised upwards to 4.3 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.5 per cent. In August 2024, the IIP recorded flat growth. "With the mining sector growth at 6 per cent, the All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 4 per cent year-on-year growth in August 2025," the National Statistics Office (NSO) said. The mining sector output in August 2024 had shrunk by 4.3 per cent. The manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the index, expanded by 3.8 per cent in August this year, up from 1.2 per cent in the year-ago month. Manufacturing of 'basic metals' and 'motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' reported a healthy growth of 12.2 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively.