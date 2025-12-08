Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on new MRO supporting Lockheed Martin's C-130J operations in IndiaAdvertisement
US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) today did the ‘ground-breaking’ ceremony of a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the C-130J military planes in India. The construction finishes by end 2026 and the facility expects to receive the first C130 for MRO operations in early 2027, a statement of Lockheed Martin said. The new facility comes in the backdrop of IAF seeking to acquire up to 80 medium transport aircraft and it issued a Request for Information (RFI) last year. Lockheed Martin has responded to the RFI, proposing the C-130J as a candidate. Indian Air Force (IAF) operates a fleet of 12 C-130J aircraft.
The state‑of‑the‑art MRO facility will provide: Depot‑level and heavy maintenance; component repair, overhaul, and structural checks and testing; structural restoration and avionics upgrades; expanded training for Indian engineers and maintainers; opportunities for Indian suppliers across the C‑130 supply chain. Lockheed Martin and Tata already have a joint venture called Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, which operates a plant in Hyderabad producing parts of the C-130J for Lockheed Martin’s global supply chain. The two companies, last year announced a ‘teaming agreement’ to expand their business relationship through the C-130J.
Extreme floods in Central Himalayas could intensify by
80 pc before 2100: Study
- Extreme floods were projected to increase by 22-26 per cent in magnitude between 2020 and 2059, in comparison to floods in the region between 1975 and 2014.
- Under a scenario, where emissions are in the medium range, the increase is expected to be within 37-43 per cent between 2060 and 2099, the researchers said.
- High greenhouse gas emissions could see the intensity of extreme floods increase by 73-84 per cent over the same period, they noted.
