Agencies
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:51 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Oct 8, 2020 Sunnyvale / CA / USA - Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley; Lockheed Martin Corporation is an American aerospace, security, arms and advanced technologies company
Tata Advanced Systems breaks ground on new MRO supporting Lockheed Martin's C-130J operations in India
US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) today did the ‘ground-breaking’ ceremony of a new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the C-130J military planes in India. The construction finishes by end 2026 and the facility expects to receive the first C130 for MRO operations in early 2027, a statement of Lockheed Martin said. The new facility comes in the backdrop of IAF seeking to acquire up to 80 medium transport aircraft and it issued a Request for Information (RFI) last year. Lockheed Martin has responded to the RFI, proposing the C-130J as a candidate. Indian Air Force (IAF) operates a fleet of 12 C-130J aircraft.

The state‑of‑the‑art MRO facility will provide: Depot‑level and heavy maintenance; component repair, overhaul, and structural checks and testing; structural restoration and avionics upgrades; expanded training for Indian engineers and maintainers; opportunities for Indian suppliers across the C‑130 supply chain.  Lockheed Martin and Tata already have a joint venture called Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, which operates a plant in Hyderabad producing parts of the C-130J for Lockheed Martin’s global supply chain. The two companies, last year announced a ‘teaming agreement’ to expand their business relationship through the C-130J.

Extreme floods in Central Himalayas could intensify by

80 pc before 2100: Study   

High emission of greenhouse gases may exacerbate extreme floods in the Central Himalayas, growing by up to 80 per cent in magnitude before the turn of the century, according to a simulation study of Nepal's Karnali river.   These extensive floods, "with a one per cent chance of happening within a year, could occur once every five to ten years at the end of the century", potentially impacting densely populated areas in Nepal and India, researchers said.
Runoff from rainfall, rather than melting snow or glacier, is likely to contribute to over 90 per cent of the additional flood water, findings published in the 'Scientific Reports' journal show.
"The densely populated Central Himalayan foreland is prone to flooding, and our findings show that the intensity of extreme floods is only going to get worse across the coming century as greenhouse gas emissions increase," author Ivo Pink, a geospatial data scientist at the Department of Geography, Durham University, United Kingdom, said.
Climate change, primarily driven by greenhouse gas emissions, has been shown to increase the likelihood of extreme weather events, including floods. The researchers coupled climate projections from research centres worldwide with hydrological modelling and statistical analysis.
  • Extreme floods were projected to increase by 22-26 per cent in magnitude between 2020 and 2059, in comparison to floods in the region between 1975 and 2014.
  • Under a scenario, where emissions are in the medium range, the increase is expected to be within 37-43 per cent between 2060 and 2099, the researchers said.
  • High greenhouse gas emissions could see the intensity of extreme floods increase by 73-84 per cent over the same period, they noted.
