Deepavali, India’s iconic festival of lights, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made on Wednesday during a key session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), currently being hosted at Red Fort here. This marks the first time India is hosting the ICH Committee session. “Deepavali commemorates the victory of good over evil, the triumph of light, and the unity and diversity of the Indian diaspora around the world, as well as all those who appreciate Indian culture. In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the Indian belief that the whole world is one family — this festival celebrates our shared identity as a global family,” said Vivek Agarwal, Secretary, Union Ministry of Culture.
The 20th session of the panel is underway from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort and is chaired by Vishal V Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of India to UNESCO. A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries will be examined during the course of the session. Delegates from around the world gathered in the capital to evaluate nominations that highlight traditions, practices and expressions cherished by communities globally.
Before Deepavali’s inclusion, India had 15 elements on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These include Ramlila, Vedic chanting, Kutiyattam, Ramman, Chhau, Kalbelia, Mudiyettu, Buddhist chanting of Ladakh, Manipur’s Sankirtana, the Thatheras’ metal craft, yoga, Nawrouz, Kumbh Mela, Kolkata’s Durga Puja and Gujarat’s garba. With Deepavali added, India now has 16 elements on the list. The festival has been inscribed under the “Social practices, rituals and festive events” domain.
Australia begins enforcing world-first teen social media ban
Australia on Wednesday became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking access in a move welcomed by many parents and child advocates but criticised by major technology companies and free-speech advocates.Starting at midnight (1300 GMT on Tuesday), 10 of the largest platforms including TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Meta's Instagram and Facebook were ordered to block children or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) under the new law, which is being closely watched by regulators worldwide. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it "a proud day" for families and cast the law as proof that policymakers can curb online harms that have outpaced traditional safeguards.
BAN HAS GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS
The rollout caps a year of debate over whether any country could practically stop children from using platforms embedded in daily life, and begins a live test for governments frustrated that social media firms have been slow to implement harm-reduction measures. Several countries from Denmark to New Zealand to Malaysia have signalled they may study or emulate Australia's model.
Aditya-L1 joins global effort in landmark solar storm study: ISRO
