India unveils its first indigenous 64-bit dual-core microprocessor DHRUV64

India today marks a major step in its semiconductor journey with the launch of DHRUV64, the country's first 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core microprocessor, according to an official government release. The processor is fully designed in India by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme. DHRUV64 sits at the centre of India's plan to reduce dependence on imported processors. The release states that the chip supports both strategic and commercial uses and provides the country with a reliable, homegrown technology base.

The processor features modern architectural enhancements that improve efficiency, multitasking capabilities, and reliability. Its design also enables seamless integration with a wide range of external hardware systems, making it suitable for applications including 5G networks, automotive systems, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and the Internet of Things.

DHRUV64 provides startups, researchers, and industry with a platform to build and test products without relying on foreign processors. It also supports prototype development at a lower cost. India already has a large talent base in chip design, and the processor is expected to help train more professionals who will support future semiconductor projects. The success of DHRUV64 also speeds up work on the upcoming Dhanush and Dhanush+ processors.

The rollout of DHRUV64 is a part of the Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Programme, which aims to make India a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing. The release says DHRUV64 is the third chip fabricated under DIR-V, following THEJAS32 and THEJAS64. Work on DHANUSH64 and DHANUSH64+ System on Chip variants is now in progress.

Major win for ultra-conservative gives Chile its most right-wing president in decades

Chile's ultra-conservative former lawmaker Jose Antonio Kast secured a stunning victory in the presidential election Sunday, defeating the candidate of the centre-left governing coalition and setting the stage for the country's most right-wing government in 35 years of democracy. Kast won 58.2 per cent of the votes as Chileans overwhelmingly embraced his pledge to crack down on increased crime, deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status and revive the sluggish economy of one of Latin America's most stable and prosperous nations.

His challenger, communist candidate Jeannette Jara, clinched 41.8 per cent of the vote. She called Kast to concede the election and congratulate him on his successful campaign after his lead became irreversible. Kast's supporters erupted into cheers in the street, shouting his name and honking horns.

Kast was declared the winner less than two hours after polls closed. His campaign spokesman, Arturo Squella, struck a solemn tone, saying that the party feels “very responsible for the tremendous challenge of taking charge of the crises that Chile is going through.”

Govt to bring G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 that seeks to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament. According to a copy of the Bill, it will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work. Within six months from the date of commencement of the VB-G RAM G Act, states will have to make a scheme consistent with the provisions of the new law.

Under this centrally sponsored scheme, the financial liability would be shared between the Centre and the state governments. It would be 90:10 for the Northeastern states and Himalayan states and 60:40 for all other states and Union territories with legislature. For the UTs without legislature, the whole cost would be borne by the Centre.

The MGNREGS was a 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme.

While MGNREGS was a demand-driven scheme with the Union government bound to allocate more money if demand for work was there, under the proposed scheme, the Centre would determine state-wise normative allocation for each financial year. Any expenditure incurred by a state in excess would be borne by the state government.

The wage rate would be specified by the Central government through a notification. The Bill says it should not be less than the prevailing wage rates under the MGNREGS.

Until a wage rate is notified by the Centre, MGNREGS wage rates will continue to apply in the areas covered by the new Act. Unemployment allowance would be paid if an applicant is not provided work within 15 days, which will have to be paid by the state government, according to the Bill. The amount should not be less than one-fourth of the notified wage rate for the first 30 days during the financial year and not less than half of the wage rate for the remaining period of the financial year.