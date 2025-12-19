Indian Army to buy 850 Kamikaze drones worth Rs 2000 crore

As part of lessons learnt from Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is all set to buy 850 kamikaze drones, which will be used to equip all three defence forces and the special forces.

Advertisement

The Indian Army proposal is at an advanced stage of acquisition. It is likely to be cleared soon by a high-level meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council scheduled to be held in the last week of this month.

Advertisement

As per the proposal to be implemented under the fast-track procedures by the force, the Army will get around 850 loitering munitions along with launchers from indigenous sources. The Indian Army uses a large number of loitering munitions acquired from different sources and is now looking to induct around 30,000 of them in the near future to equip all its fighting forces, they said. The Army infantry battalions will now have one Ashni platoon each, which will be responsible for operating drones to be used against enemy locations and also in counterinsurgency roles.

Advertisement

China says it will allow export of rare-earth metals for civilian use

China on Friday said it will approve export of its rare-earth metals for civilian use, amid India's persistent calls for Beijing to lift curbs and resume the export of precious metals needed to manufacture a host of modern products.

China's export control on rare earth-related items in accordance with laws and regulations does not target any specific country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing while responding to a question on India's calls for resumption of rare-earth over which Beijing holds a near monopoly.

"As long as the export is for civilian use and complies with regulations, the Chinese government will approve the application in a timely manner," he said, highlighting China's stand not to export the metals to manufacture defence products.

“China stands ready to step up dialogue and cooperation with relevant countries and regions to jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable,” he said.

However, he emphasised that the permits would be for civilian use, considering that they could also be used to manufacture defence equipment.

"We'd like to stress that given the dual-use nature of medium and heavy rare earth and related items, exercising export control on the items is in line with international practice and reflects China's consistent position of firmly upholding world peace and regional stability and actively participating in international non-proliferation effort," Guo said.

China on Thursday confirmed the resumption of exports of rare-earth metals, lifting the curbs imposed earlier this year.

China, which accounts for about 70 per cent of global rare earth mining and nearly 90 per cent of their processing, is the world's dominant supplier of the minerals critical for manufacturing electronics, automobiles, wind energy, and defence equipment.

The US, the EU and India are the top importers of China's rare earth metals.