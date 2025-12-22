Advertisement

India-New Zealand firm up FTA

India and New Zealand on Monday announced the conclusion of talks for a free trade agreement that will give duty-free access to a range of domestic goods, particularly from labour-intensive sectors, and includes an FDI commitment of $20 billion over 15 years.

The agreement is expected to help double bilateral trade in goods and services to $ 5 billion in five years. On the other hand, New Zealand will get duty-free access to goods such as sheep meat, wool, coal and over 95 per cent of forestry and wood articles. Under the pact, Wellington will get duty concessions on a number of other items such as kiwi fruit, wine, some seafood, cherries, avocados, persimmons, bulk infant formula, Manuka honey and milk albumins.

To protect the interests of domestic farmers and MSMEs, India will not give any duty concessions in the politically sensitive dairy sector, like milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, and cheese.

The other products which will not be covered under the pact include vegetable products (onions, chana, peas, corn, almonds), sugar, artificial honey, animal, vegetable or microbial fats and oils, arms and ammunition, gems and jewellery, copper and its products, and aluminium and articles.

As regards the services sector, New Zealand will give a temporary employment entry visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations with a quota of 5,000 visas annually and a stay of up to three years.

This pathway covers Indian professions such as AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers, as well as high-demand sectors including IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction, strengthening workforce mobility and services trade.

The agreement is likely to be signed and implemented in about 7-8 months. The pact would help Indian exporters, reeling under the impact of 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods, to diversify shipments in the Oceania region. India has already implemented a trade pact with Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday announced the firming up of the pact.

Heat, humidity due to climate change could increase stunting in South Asia's children by 2050: Study

Hot and humid conditions driven by climate change could increase cases of stunting in South Asia's children by over three million by 2050, a study has estimated. Researchers at the US' University of California Santa Barbara looked at how exposure to extremely hot, humid conditions during pregnancy can impact children's health in the populous continent. 'Height-for-age' -- a commonly-used indicator of chronic health status for children aged under five -- was analysed. It is the ratio of a one's height to what is average for their age.

Pregnant women are known to be especially susceptible to heat stress due to the added weight and hormonal changes, which makes them vulnerable to overheating.

The findings published in the journal Science show that humidity can worsen impacts of exposure to heat, in part because it prevents pregnant women from cooling down. The worst times were found to be very early and very late in pregnancy.

Wet-bulb globe temperature accounts for three additional factors beyond air temperature that influence heat stress: humidity, radiant heat, and airflow.

The researchers also found that each additional day with a maximum wet-bulb globe temperature exceeding 29 degrees Celsius was associated with a reduced number of live births six to 12 months later.

However, each extra day with a maximum temperature of more than 35 degrees Celsius was found to be associated with an increased birth rates up to three months of exposure.

The results are in line with those from previous studies linking heat exposure with premature births -- hotter temperatures are shifting births earlier, while hot-humid conditions could be bringing down overall conception rates, increasing rates of early-stage pregnancy loss, or both, the researchers said.