BNP leader Rahman returns home after 17 yrs in exile

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka to a rousing welcome by thousands of his supporters on Thursday after over 17 years in self-exile -- a homecoming that is expected to energise the party ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections. Shortly after landing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport, Rahman, the leading contender to be the country's next prime minister, stood barefoot on Bangladeshi soil in a symbolic gesture to mark his return to the country's politics. Hours later, the 60-year-old son of ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia, addressing his supporters, gave a clarion call to maintain peace and stability in the country and presented a broad plan to build an "inclusive Bangladesh".

"It is time for us all to build the country together. We want to build a safe Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, no matter who a woman, man, or child is, they should be able to leave their homes safely and return safely," he said.

The homecoming of the BNP heir apparent comes amid a fresh wave of unrest and political instability gripping Bangladesh following the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent face in last year's mass protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. "I have a plan for the people of my country and for my country," he said referring to US civil rights activist Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" remark.

Rahman had been living in London since 2008. He was effectively leading the BNP since 2018 following Zia's ill health. BNP is seen as the forerunner to capture power in the February polls as former prime minister Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the election.

Experimental obesity drugs targeting mitochondria Researchers have developed experimental drugs targeting mitochondria -- the energy powerhouse of a cell -- to work harder and burn more calories, which may make way for new treatments for obesity. The team, led by researchers from the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, focussed on "mitochondrial uncouplers" - molecules that make cells burn energy less efficiently and release fuel as heat instead of converting it into energy the body can use. "Mitochondria are often called the powerhouses of the cell. They turn the food you eat into chemical energy, called ATP or adenosine triphosphate. Mitochondrial uncouplers disrupt this process, triggering cells to consume more fats to meet their energy needs," lead researcher Tristan Rawling, associate professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Technology Sydney, said. In a paper published in the journal Chemical Science, the team has described safer 'mild' mitochondrial uncouplers by precisely adjusting the chemical structure of experimental molecules, allowing for a fine-tuning of how strongly the molecules boost the use of a cell's energy. The discovery allowed the researchers to better understand why the safer molecules behave differently - the mild mitochondrial uncouplers slow the energy-burning process to a level that cells can handle, protecting against adverse effects, they said. While the work is still at an early stage, the research offers a framework for designing a new generation of drugs that could induce mild mitochondrial uncoupling and harness the benefits without the dangers, the researchers said.