Researchers have finally decoded rare cancer-fighting plant compound: Study

UBC Okanagan researchers have uncovered how plants create mitraphylline, a rare natural compound linked to anti-cancer effects. By identifying two key enzymes that shape and twist molecules into their final form, the team solved a puzzle that had stumped scientists for years. The discovery could make it far easier to produce mitraphylline and related compounds sustainably. It also highlights plants as master chemists with untapped medical potential. Researchers at UBC Okanagan have figured out how plants make mitraphylline, a rare natural substance that has drawn attention for its potential role in fighting cancer. Mitraphylline is part of a small and unusual family of plant chemicals known as spirooxindole alkaloids. These molecules are defined by their distinctive twisted ring shapes, which help give them powerful biological effects, including anti-tumour and anti-inflammatory activity. For years, scientists knew these compounds were valuable but had little understanding of how plants actually assembled them at the molecular level. Solving a Long-Standing Biological Mystery Progress came in 2023, when a research team led by Dr Thu-Thuy Dang in UBC Okanagan's Irving K Barber Faculty of Science identified the first known plant enzyme capable of creating the signature spiro shape found in these molecules. Building on that discovery, doctoral student Tuan-Anh Nguyen led new work to pinpoint two key enzymes involved in making mitraphylline, one enzyme that arranges the molecule into the correct three-dimensional structure, and another that twists it into its final form. By identifying the enzymes that construct and shape mitraphylline, scientists now have a clear guide for recreating this process in more sustainable and scalable ways.

ISRO aims to commission third launch pad at Shriharikota in 4 years

ISRO is in the process of developing a third launch pad at the Shriharikota spaceport and is currently identifying the right vendors for it, a top scientist said. Shriharikota complex, which covers an area of 175 sq km, is located about 135 km east of Chennai. It has been serving the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency for the launch of various satellites using different launch vehicles. To move ahead with its plan of placing bigger satellites weighing over 12,000 - 14,000 kg in various orbits in space, ISRO requires bigger launch vehicles, Padmakumar ES, the Director and Distinguished Scientist of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shriharikota, said. To serve this purpose, ISRO is planning a third launch pad, he said. "We plan to develop, install and commission a third launch pad in four years. Activities are going on for that," he said in a recent interaction. "We are starting the procurement phase and identifying the right vendors to deliver us the support that is needed for the mega project," he said. Responding to a query, Padmakumar said once the third launch pad comes into operation, it would be utilised for launching over 14,000 kg satellites that will be carried by Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV).

Padmakumar explained that the third launch pad is required for the next series of launch vehicles. "The third launch pad will be used for both crewed and uncrewed missions while the first and second launch pads are used for PSLVs and GSLV missions," he said. To a query about the ISRO launch complex currently under construction in Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district, he said the facility would be used to launch Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs), which can place satellites into the Low Earth Orbit. "These satellites may weigh about 500 kg and can be placed in LEO. For such missions, we will be using that (Kulasekarapattinam) facility," he said.

Navy stitched vessel sails out today

Indian Navy’s pioneering stitched sailing vessel, INSV Kaundinya, that revives India’s ancient shipbuilding and seafaring traditions, will undertake her maiden overseas voyage on December 29. The vessel is scheduled to be flagged off from Porbandar, Gujarat, for Muscat, Oman, symbolically retracing the historic maritime routes that connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world for millennia. Inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques, INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship and modern naval expertise. Unlike contemporary vessels, her wooden planks are stitched together using coconut coir rope and sealed with natural resins, reflecting a shipbuilding tradition once prevalent along India’s coasts and across the Indian Ocean.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This technique represents a unique convergence of ancient maritime knowledge and practical engineering. Unlike the rigid structures of modern metal-hulled ships, stitched ships possess flexibility that allows the hull to adapt to action of sea waves, distributing stress more effectively across the vessel's structure. This technology enabled Indian mariners to undertake long-distance voyages to West Asia, Africa and Southeast Asia long before the advent of modern navigation and metallurgy.

Advertisement

The project was undertaken through a tripartite MoU between Ministry of Culture, Indian Navy and M/s Hodi Innovations as part of India’s efforts to rediscover and revive indigenous knowledge systems. Built by traditional artisans under the guidance of master shipwright Babu Sankaran and supported by extensive research, design and testing by the Indian Navy and academic institutions, the vessel is fully seaworthy and capable of oceanic navigation.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship embodies India’s historic role as a maritime nation.