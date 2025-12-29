Aravalli definition row: SC stays its own order
MoD okays purchase of multiple weapons, missiles and rockets worth over Rs 79,000 croreAdvertisement
Ministry of Defence today okayed purchase of multiple weapons, ammunition, missiles, rockets and also extending the lease of high-altitude drones, which were effective during the India-China military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision making body of the Ministry, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, today has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) — the first step of the procurement process — for various proposals of the three Services amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore. For the Indian Army, the DAC approved the procurement of loitering ammunition to be provided to artillery regiments for precision strike of tactical targets. New low level light weight radars will aid in tracking enemy missile and drones and low flying UAV’s. The Pinaka multi-barrel launcher will get new rockets with longer range and better ability of precision targeting of high value targets. Also along borders, the Army will get a ‘integrated drone detection and interdiction system’ with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Army in battle area. For the Indian Navy, the DAC okayed high frequency software defined radios to enhance long range secured communication during boarding and landing operations. Also leasing high altitude long range UAV will ensure continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and credible awareness over the Indian Ocean region. For the Indian Air Force, the DAC okayed air launched missiles the ‘Astra Mark -II’ and SPICE-1000 long range guidance kits. The Astra missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary from large standoff range. The SPICE-1000 is a Israel origin kit which is strapped onto a bomb that is dropped from a plane and the guidance kit takes it to target. Also the DAC okayed simulator for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to augment pilots’ training in a cost effective and safe manner.
Zero-duty access to Oz market from JanuaryAdvertisement
Indian exporters will gain zero-duty access across all Australian tariff lines from January 1, 2026, a major milestone under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Marking three years of the trade pact, Goyal said the agreement had emerged as a key pillar of India’s economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, delivering tangible export gains, deeper market access and stronger supply-chain resilience. The removal of tariffs is expected to open fresh opportunities for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather and handicrafts, while also benefiting manufacturing and agriculture. The minister said the agreement had supported Indian exporters, MSMEs, farmers and workers across sectors. Goyal also highlighted the signing of a mutual recognition arrangement (MRA) on organic products, which is expected to simplify certification processes and reduce compliance costs for exporters. As negotiations on a broader Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) continue, the minister said the Ind-Aus ECTA remained central to India’s trade strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.
