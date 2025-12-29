Aravalli definition row: SC stays its own order

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its own order that accepted a new definition for the Aravalli hiils and ranges, and said a high-powered expert panel will be set up to resolve “critical ambiguities” and prevent any regulatory gaps that might undermine the ecological integrity of the world's oldest mountain system. As the uniform definition of Aravallis sparked an outcry among environmentalists, the court kept in abeyance its November 20 directions, saying there is a need to probe further whether the criteria of 100-metre elevation and the 500-metre gap between hills will strip significant portion of the ranges of ecological protection.

At the heart of the raging issue is what exactly constitutes the hills and ranges in the Aravalli region, with environmentalists saying the restrictive 100-metre definition increases the area open to mining and construction.

The top court had earlier accepted the recommendations of a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the mountain system.

The committee had recommended that "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

A vacation bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said it seemed prima facie that the earlier report of a committee and the verdict had "omitted to expressly clarify certain critical issues" and there is a "dire need to further probe" the matter.

MoD okays purchase of multiple weapons, missiles and rockets worth over Rs 79,000 crore Advertisement

Ministry of Defence today okayed purchase of multiple weapons, ammunition, missiles, rockets and also extending the lease of high-altitude drones, which were effective during the India-China military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision making body of the Ministry, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, today has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) — the first step of the procurement process — for various proposals of the three Services amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore. For the Indian Army, the DAC approved the procurement of loitering ammunition to be provided to artillery regiments for precision strike of tactical targets. New low level light weight radars will aid in tracking enemy missile and drones and low flying UAV’s. The Pinaka multi-barrel launcher will get new rockets with longer range and better ability of precision targeting of high value targets. Also along borders, the Army will get a ‘integrated drone detection and interdiction system’ with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Army in battle area. For the Indian Navy, the DAC okayed high frequency software defined radios to enhance long range secured communication during boarding and landing operations. Also leasing high altitude long range UAV will ensure continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and credible awareness over the Indian Ocean region. For the Indian Air Force, the DAC okayed air launched missiles the ‘Astra Mark -II’ and SPICE-1000 long range guidance kits. The Astra missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary from large standoff range. The SPICE-1000 is a Israel origin kit which is strapped onto a bomb that is dropped from a plane and the guidance kit takes it to target. Also the DAC okayed simulator for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to augment pilots’ training in a cost effective and safe manner.

Zero-duty access to Oz market from January Advertisement

Indian exporters will gain zero-duty access across all Australian tariff lines from January 1, 2026, a major milestone under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Marking three years of the trade pact, Goyal said the agreement had emerged as a key pillar of India’s economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, delivering tangible export gains, deeper market access and stronger supply-chain resilience. The removal of tariffs is expected to open fresh opportunities for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather and handicrafts, while also benefiting manufacturing and agriculture. The minister said the agreement had supported Indian exporters, MSMEs, farmers and workers across sectors. Goyal also highlighted the signing of a mutual recognition arrangement (MRA) on organic products, which is expected to simplify certification processes and reduce compliance costs for exporters. As negotiations on a broader Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) continue, the minister said the Ind-Aus ECTA remained central to India’s trade strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.