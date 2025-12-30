Bangladesh's first woman PM Khaleda Zia dies at 80

Bangladesh's former first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, has died after a prolonged illness, her personal physician said on Tuesday. Her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said she breathed her last early on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Members of her family were present at the hospital at the time of her death, including her elder son Tarique Rahman; his wife Zubaida Rahman; their daughter Zaima Rahman.

Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23 for routine tests, during which doctors detected a chest infection and decided to keep her under observation. Zia had been suffering from multiple complex and chronic health conditions, including liver and kidney complications, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis and infection-related problems.

Zia largely dominated Bangladesh's politics in the 1990s as well as in the early 2000s. Her political journey, spanning over four decades, was one of tremendous highs and lows: from leading a major party and governing the country to being convicted on corruption charges and later receiving a presidential pardon. Zia's rise as a public figure is widely viewed as accidental. A decade after becoming a widow at the age of 35, she assumed the role of prime minister, but her entry into politics was not planned. She was largely unfamiliar with the political world until she was seemingly dragged into it following the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, a military strongman turned politician, in an abortive army coup on May 30, 1981. When Zia became BNP's chief in 1983, many of its leaders and supporters were uncertain about the new chairperson. She, however, consolidated the party and led it in waging a protracted campaign against the Ershad regime alongside the Awami League. She was elected in five separate parliamentary constituencies in the elections of 1991, 1996 and 2001, while in 2008, she won in all three constituencies from where she contested. Zia spent her last 15 years as a major opposition leader fighting what her party described as the 'autocratic' Hasina regime and also the corruption charges against her. On February 8, 2018, she was sentenced to five years in jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust case and later received a seven-year sentence in the Zia Charitable Trust case. In 2024, a day after Hasina was ousted from power, Zia was granted a presidential pardon and released. The following day, she returned to politics with a massive rally, breathing new life into the BNP despite her ailing health.

Defence ministry inks Rs 4,666 cr contracts for battle carbines, torpedoes

The defence ministry on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore to procure over 4.25 lakh close quarter battle carbines and 48 heavy torpedoes. The contract for the battle carbines along with accessories worth Rs 2,770 crore for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, the ministry said.

"This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision," it said.

The contract for the procurement and integration of 48 heavyweight torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari class submarines of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems SRL, Italy. The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari class submarines, the ministry said.

The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030.

In a first, the UN chief has issued his New Year's message for the year 2026 in Hindi, among other languages, calling on world leaders today to invest in development, not destruction. Antonio Guterres' New Year message has been issued in 11 languages, including in the six official UN languages of Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish as well as Hindi and Urdu. His video message on the occasion has been issued with Hindi subtitles as well.

In an urgent appeal, Guterres called on world leaders today to get “priorities straight” and invest in development, not destruction. "As we enter the new year, the world stands at a crossroads. Chaos and uncertainty surround us,” Guterres said in his message on Monday. “People everywhere are asking: Are leaders even listening? Are they ready to act?” He said the scale of human suffering in the world today is staggering — over one-quarter of humanity lives in areas affected by conflict. More than 200 million people globally need humanitarian assistance, and nearly 120 million people have been forcibly displaced, fleeing war, crises, disasters or persecution.