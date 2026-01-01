India loses 166 tigers in 2025, forty more than previous year; MP accounts for 55 deaths

India, home to the world's largest tiger population, has lost as many as 166 of these majestic animals in 2025, forty more than the previous year, due to various reasons, as per the latest data of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The data also shows that Madhya Pradesh, dubbed the country's 'tiger state', recorded the highest number of deaths at 55. Among other states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Assam reported 38, 13 and 12 tiger deaths, respectively, in the bygone year. Of these 166 deceased tigers, 31 were cubs. Experts feel territorial infighting due to space crunch was the major reason for the death of the felines. The figures indicate that the country recorded 40 more tiger deaths in 2025 as compared to the previous year (2024) when it lost 126 of these big cats, the apex predators in the ecosystem who are considered to be at the top of the food chain.

Advertisement

Excise duty on tobacco: Manufacturers to install CCTV, preserve footage for 24 months from Feb 1

The government has imposed an additional excise duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products effective February 1, under a revised tax structure that levies the steepest increase on longer, premium cigarettes. The Finance Ministry has notified amendments to the Central Excise Act imposing an excise duty ranging from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks based on cigarette length, effective February 1. This duty will be over and above 40 per cent GST. The ministry has also notified the Health and National Security Cess Act, levying cess on the manufacturing capacity of pan masala-related businesses from February 1. The total tax incidence on pan masala, after taking into account 40 per cent GST, will be retained at the current level of 88 per cent. The revised tax structure replaces the existing regime of 28 per cent GST, along with a compensation cess on tobacco and related products.

Advertisement

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, civilian prisoners

In continuing an annual practice that began in 1992, India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in the event of hostilities. The exchange of the details of the nuclear installations covered under a bilateral pact came notwithstanding ties between the two countries remained under deep freeze following the May 7-10 military conflict. It was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. The two sides also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody, with New Delhi urging Islamabad to expedite the release of 167 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners as they completed their jail-terms. It also sought immediate consular access to the 35 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody.

Advertisement

Gaganyaan uncrewed mission, private rocket launches highlight of India's space sector in 2026

Building on the success of Shubhanshu Shukla's maiden journey to the International Space Station (ISS), India is set to take its first steps towards its own human space flight when the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission soars to the skies later this year. Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos – private players in the space sector – are also gearing up for launching satellites on the home-built rockets Vikram-1 and Agnibaan, as they eye a foothold in the burgeoning small satellites launch market. The new year will also witness the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), built entirely by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen and Toubro after bagging the contract from ISRO in 2023. The first orbital test of Gaganyaan, called G-1, with a humanoid robot Vyommitra onboard, is expected to be launched by March this year, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh told Parliament last month. The humanoid robot will simulate the functions of an astronaut, and the spacecraft will validate critical crew systems in low Earth orbit before India eyes a human space flight sometime in 2027.