'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate participation in welfare initiatives

The Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi on Thursday launched "Pankhudi", a portal to facilitate contributions by individuals, NGOs and corporates to government initiatives for early childhood care and women empowerment. The web portal will streamline the voluntary and institutional contributions across key thematic areas, including nutrition, health, early childhood care and education (ECCE), child welfare, protection and rehabilitation, and women's safety and empowerment.

Through this portal, individuals, non-resident Indians, Non-Governmental Organisations, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributors, and corporate entities can make contributions. The government agencies working in the domain of women and child development can also make contributions through this portal.

The portal will strengthen the implementation of the Ministry's flagship missions -- Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti -- through a structured and transparent digital mechanism, Devi said. The contributors can register on the portal, identify initiatives, submit proposals, and track the status of their contributions through clearly defined approval workflows.

The Women and Child Development Ministry, in a statement, said the launch of the "Pankhudi" portal marks a significant step towards leveraging digital solutions for outcome-oriented development of women and children across India.

According to the ministry, the initiative will improve the infrastructure and services being provided through more than 14 lakh Anganwadi Centres, 5,000 Child Care Institutions, around 800 One Stop Centres (OSCs), and various other institutions, leading to the ease of living of common citizens.

US President Donald Trump has announced the country’s withdrawal from 66 international organisations -- including the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) -- citing them as “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful” to American interests. The announcement came through a statement released by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following the directives of an Executive Order. The order called for a comprehensive review of all global institutions the US supports financially or participates in, to determine their alignment with national interests. Among the bodies listed for withdrawal are key United Nations entities such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the UN Women agency, and the UN Human Settlements Programme, alongside several non-UN institutions like the International Renewable Energy Agency, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Trump, in the order, said the review of additional international organisations “remains ongoing” and reiterated his administration’s stance that America “will not continue expending resources, diplomatic capital, and the legitimising weight of our participation in institutions that are irrelevant to or in conflict with our interests".

Air India inducts first custom-built Boeing 787-9 after privatisation

Tata Group-owned Air India has taken delivery of its first custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner nearly four years after the airline returned to private ownership, marking a key milestone in its fleet renewal programme. An official said the title transfer of the wide-body aircraft was completed at Boeing’s Everett facility in Seattle on January 7. Following mandatory inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aircraft is expected to fly into India in the coming days.

This is the first “line fit” or custom-made Dreamliner to be inducted by Air India since it was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022. Line-fit aircraft are manufactured to an airline’s specifications at the production stage, unlike planes that are later modified. The last such Dreamliner inducted by Air India dates back to October 2017, when the carrier was under government ownership.

Configured in three classes-economy, premium economy and business, the aircraft is also Air India’s first wide-body delivery from the 220 Boeing aircraft it ordered in 2023. Overall, it is the airline group’s 52nd Boeing delivery under that order. The induction comes as Air India accelerates its fleet expansion and modernisation drive. Its low-cost arm, Air India Express, has already taken delivery of 51 narrow-body Boeing 737-8 aircraft, including its first line-fit plane inducted in late December.