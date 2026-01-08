'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate participation in welfare initiatives
US withdraws from 66 global bodies
US President Donald Trump has announced the country’s withdrawal from 66 international organisations -- including the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) -- citing them as “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful” to American interests. The announcement came through a statement released by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following the directives of an Executive Order. The order called for a comprehensive review of all global institutions the US supports financially or participates in, to determine their alignment with national interests. Among the bodies listed for withdrawal are key United Nations entities such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the UN Women agency, and the UN Human Settlements Programme, alongside several non-UN institutions like the International Renewable Energy Agency, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Trump, in the order, said the review of additional international organisations “remains ongoing” and reiterated his administration’s stance that America “will not continue expending resources, diplomatic capital, and the legitimising weight of our participation in institutions that are irrelevant to or in conflict with our interests".
Air India inducts first custom-built Boeing 787-9 after privatisation
Tata Group-owned Air India has taken delivery of its first custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner nearly four years after the airline returned to private ownership, marking a key milestone in its fleet renewal programme. An official said the title transfer of the wide-body aircraft was completed at Boeing’s Everett facility in Seattle on January 7. Following mandatory inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the aircraft is expected to fly into India in the coming days.
This is the first “line fit” or custom-made Dreamliner to be inducted by Air India since it was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022. Line-fit aircraft are manufactured to an airline’s specifications at the production stage, unlike planes that are later modified. The last such Dreamliner inducted by Air India dates back to October 2017, when the carrier was under government ownership.
Configured in three classes-economy, premium economy and business, the aircraft is also Air India’s first wide-body delivery from the 220 Boeing aircraft it ordered in 2023. Overall, it is the airline group’s 52nd Boeing delivery under that order. The induction comes as Air India accelerates its fleet expansion and modernisation drive. Its low-cost arm, Air India Express, has already taken delivery of 51 narrow-body Boeing 737-8 aircraft, including its first line-fit plane inducted in late December.
