From 60 pc of global cases to zero: India celebrates 15-year milestone in polio elimination

January 13, 2026 marked a historic milestone in India's public health journey as the country completed 15 years since its last reported case of wild poliovirus. India's transition from a polio hotspot to a global leader in immunisation is being hailed by experts as a triumph of political will and community-level execution.

Advertisement

In 2009, India accounted for 741 polio cases, representing 60 per cent of the global burden at the time. However, through an unprecedented scale-up of resources, the country reported zero cases in under two years. The last case was reported in 2011.

Advertisement

"Fifteen years after India recorded its last polio case, we are reminded of the extraordinary effort it took to reach this point. Frontline workers built trust in every community and the country delivered vaccines at a scale few thought possible," said Dr Naveen Thacker, executive director of the International Paediatric Association and a recipient of the Goalkeeper Champion Award 2025. He added that this commitment shows that eradication is achievable even under the most-challenging conditions. The success of the campaign relied on a massive annual mobilisation where approximately 100 crore doses of the polio vaccine were delivered to 17.2 crore children. This was achieved despite significant hurdles, including a population exceeding 100 crore, poor sanitation and the difficulty of reaching remote communities. Officials noted that the infrastructure built for polio, including high-quality disease surveillance and contact tracing, has now become the backbone of India's broader health goals. The country's routine immunisation coverage has subsequently climbed to more than 93 per cent.

Advertisement

Vande Bharat Sleeper to have no RAC, minimum fare for 400 km: Railway Board

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have no provision for RAC or partially confirmed tickets, and the minimum chargeable distance will be 400 km, the Railway Board said in a circular. The first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 on the Guwahati-Kolkata route. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the tentative fares for all three classes - AC 1, AC 2 and AC 3 - between the two stations on January 1, 2026.

The circular, dated January 9, detailed the fare structure, according to which a passenger will have to pay Rs 1,520, Rs 1,240 and Rs 960 for a confirmed berth in AC 1, AC 2 and AC 3 classes, respectively, for travel over any distance between 1 km and 400 km. Beyond 400 km, charges will be calculated on a per-kilometre basis at Rs 3.20 for AC 1, Rs 3.10 for AC 2 and Rs 2.40 for AC 3.

SC urges companies, investors to consider inclusion of disabled persons as 'strategic advantage' The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged companies and investors to consider the inclusion of disabled persons not just as a compliance issue, but as a strategic advantage that enhances business performance, resilience, and societal impact. A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said rights of persons with disabilities have to be viewed from the prism of Corporate Social Responsibility to protect and further such rights. True equality at the workplace can be achieved only with the right impetus given to disability rights as a facet of Corporate Social Responsibility, the bench said. "Disability inclusion is a vital component of the 'Social' dimension in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework," the bench said. The observations came while directing the chairman of Coal India Ltd to create a supernumerary post for a woman, suffering from multiple disabilities, at North Eastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd., having an office at Margherita, Tinsukia, Assam. Invoking its extraordinary constitutional powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court gave relief to Sujata Bora. Bora had qualified in the Coal India Ltd interview for the post of management trainee after applying as a reserved candidate in the visually handicapped category. However, she was declared unfit on the grounds that she was not only suffering from visual disability but also from residuary partial hemiparesis.