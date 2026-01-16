India home to world's second largest diabetes population in 2024: Study

At 90 million, India ranked second in the number of adults living with diabetes in 2024. China was first at 148 million and the US ranked third at 39 million, according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal. Researchers, including those from the International Diabetes Federation in Belgium and the India Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr A Ramachandran's Diabetes Hospital in Chennai, said countries with large populations, such as China, India, the US, and Pakistan, contribute a very large share of the number of people with diabetes worldwide. They projected that Pakistan could surpass the US by 2050.

Over 11 per cent of the world's adult population, or 589 million adults aged 20-79, were affected by the metabolic disorder in 2024 and nearly 13 per cent (853 million adults) are projected to be affected by 2050, the study said.

Over four-fifths of the world's diabetes population, or 80.64 per cent, were estimated to be living in low and middle-income countries in 2024. The countries could also be expected to see more than 95 per cent of the global increase in cases by 2050.

The increase reflects population growth, population ageing, and ongoing urbanisation, all of which contribute to the rising number of cases of the chronic condition, the researchers said.

Diploma in pharmacy as minimum qualification for pharmacist post: SC Observing that it is for the employer to determine the relevancy and suitability of qualifications, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of a provision in the Bihar Pharmacists Cadre Rules, 2014, which mandates 'diploma in pharmacy' as the minimum qualification for recruitment to the post of pharmacist in the state. A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed a plea filed by BPharma/MPharma degree holders, who challenged their exclusion on the ground that they did not hold a diploma in pharmacy. The top court said the prescription of an eligibility criterion of 10+2 with a diploma in pharmacy by the state cannot be said to be arbitrary or irrational. “The state has articulated its rationale with reference to differences in course structure and the comparatively limited avenues of employment available to diploma holders. “Thus, the decision of the state in making possession of a diploma an essential qualification for appointment cannot be said to be arbitrary. “The state has merely identified a narrower catchment of candidates it considers most suitable for a particular purpose, from within the larger pool of registered pharmacists,” the bench said. The apex court also said the scope of judicial review in matters of public employment does not extend to questioning the state's wisdom or policy in prescribing the minimum eligibility requirements for a public post.

Govt blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling website links The government on Friday blocked links to 242 illegal betting and gambling websites, according to official sources. The order follows the government's ban on real money gaming apps in August last year. "Government of India today (Friday) blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links. So far, over 7,800 illegal betting and gambling websites have been taken down, with a significant increase in enforcement actions after the passage of the Online Gaming Act," sources said. Sources said the action reflects the government's commitment to protect users especially youth, and to curb financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms.