China's economy grows 5 pc in 2025

China's economy expanded at a 5 per cent annual pace in 2025, buoyed by strong exports despite Trump's tariffs. However, growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the last quarter of the year, the government said Monday. China's leaders have been trying to spur faster growth after a slump in the property market and disruptions from the pandemic rippled through the economy. Strong exports helped to compensate for weak consumer spending and business investment, contributing to a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion.

Trump's Greenland threat puts Europe Inc back in tariff crosshairs

Just as European companies were getting used to last year's hard-won US trade tariff deals, President Donald Trump has put them back in his crosshairs with an explosive threat to place levies on nations that oppose his planned takeover of Greenland. Trump on Saturday said he would put rising tariffs from February 1 on goods imported from EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, along with Britain and Norway, until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, a step major EU states decried as blackmail. On Sunday, European Union ambassadors reached broad agreement to intensify efforts to dissuade Trump from imposing those tariffs, while also readying a package of retaliatory measures should the duties go ahead, EU diplomats said.

The shock move has rattled through industry and sent shockwaves through markets amid fears of a return to the volatility of last year's trade war, which was only eased with tariff deals reached in the middle of the year.

Wildlife panel clears 17 defence projects in Ladakh, Sikkim

Seventeen defence related proposals in Ladakh and Sikkim, relating to strategic infrastructure in border and high-altitude areas were cleared by the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) in its 88th meeting chaired by the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday. The Union Ministry said the proposals were recommended in view of national security and strategic requirements, while ensuring strict adherence to wildlife mitigation measures and environmental safeguards. During the meeting, the committee considered 70 proposals relating to public utility services, defence requirements and infrastructure development located in and around protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves and eco-sensitive zones. The proposals were deliberated with due regard to ecological sensitivity, statutory requirements and the need to ensure essential services for local communities, said the ministry. The action taken report (ATR) on the decisions and directions taken by the committee in previous meetings, especially with respect to policy measures and process streamlining, including improvement of PARIVESH portal, were also deliberated upon by the members of SC-NBWL. The committee decided that policy and programmes related to wildlife conservation and compliance of the directions of the SC-NBWL will further be deliberated in the future meetings for effective monitoring.

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam win two gold each in Para Badminton International in Egypt

India's Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched a gold medal each in the singles events of their respective categories and then combined together to stand on top of podium in doubles at the SPIRO SPATHIS Egypt Para Badminton International 2026 in Cairo. Bhagat showcased grit and experience in the SL3 men's singles final, defeating compatriot Umesh Vikram Kumar in a thrilling three-set contest.

In the SL4 men's singles category, Sukant Kadam underlined his consistency and mental toughness, overcoming India's Surya Kant Yadav in straight sets. Both games went down to the wire, with Kadam prevailing 27-25, 21-18 in a high-quality final.

In SL3 class, a player must play standing and can have an impairment in one or both lower limbs, and poor movement balance.

SL4 class players have a lesser impairment than those in SL 3. SL 4 players can have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance.

The Indian duo then combined forces in the SL3-SL4 men's doubles event, where Bhagat and Kadam were awarded the gold medal following a walkover in the final against fellow Indians Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav, completing a memorable double-gold outing for both.