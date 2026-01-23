India joins WEF initiative to reskill 850 mn people globally

The World Economic Forum on Friday announced a major global initiative to invest in skill development that will reach more than 850 million people. It also announced the launch of new skills and education accelerators in India and Jordan, strengthening a global network of 45 national accelerators that have collectively supported 14.8 million people. These accelerators bring together government, business and civil society to translate global insights into country-specific actions on employment, skills development and inclusive economic growth. The India Accelerator will focus on addressing barriers to equitable skilling, while the Jordan Accelerator will work to leverage emerging technology to improve education quality.

Digital scans unveil new love notes and sketches on ancient Pompeii wall

A love note, a gladiatorial combat scene, a barrage of insults and everyday confessions have emerged on a wall in Pompeii, thanks to new imaging technology that has revealed nearly 80 previously unseen inscriptions. The once-thriving city of Pompeii, near Naples, was buried in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, preserving buildings, objects and graffiti under metres of ash. Rediscovered in the 18th century, it is now one of the world''s most significant archaeological sites.

TikTok finalises deal to form new American entity

TikTok has finalized a deal to create a new American entity, avoiding the looming threat of a ban in the United States that has been in discussion for years on the platform now used by more than 200 million Americans. The social video platform company signed agreements with major investors including Oracle, Silver Lake and the Emirati investment firm MGX to form the new TikTok US joint venture. The new version will operate under "defined safeguards that protect national security through comprehensive data protections, algorithm security, content moderation and software assurances for US users," the company said in a statement Thursday.

An ancient forest in Ecuador is the last stand for a tiny hummingbird facing extinction

Deep in the Ecuadorian Andes, an ancient forest stands as a final sanctuary against the encroachment of human activity. This is the Yanacocha Reserve, the last refuge for the Black-breasted puffleg (Eriocnemis nigrivestis), a tiny hummingbird teetering on the edge of extinction. Measuring just 9 centimeters (3.5 inches), this emblematic bird of Quito is one of the most threatened species on the planet. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, its global population has dwindled to between 150 and 200 birds. Founded 25 years ago by the Jocotoco Foundation, the Yanacocha Reserve has become a centerpiece for Andean biodiversity. "We realized we were conserving an entire ecosystem, not just one species," said conservationist Paola Villalba.