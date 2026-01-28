Prez Murmu cities Macaulay's 'conspiracies' in her Parl speech

Through "Macaulay's conspiracies", a sense of "inferiority" was instilled among the people of India during the colonial period, and now, for the first time since independence, the Indian government has shown the courage to "strike a blow" on this, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday. Addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget Session, she said, for the country to reach the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', as much importance is required to be given to national self-respect and cultural pride as to modern development. In her address, she also made a reference to British official Macaulay and his policies during the colonial rule in the 19th century. "Through Macaulay's conspiracies, a sense of inferiority was instilled among the people of India during the colonial period. Now, for the first time since independence, my government has shown the courage to strike a blow on this," the President said.

EU space agency signs contract to launch Galileo satellites with Ariane 6

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) has announced the signing of a new contract to launch second-generation Galileo satellites with Europe's Ariane 6 rocket launcher. Under the contract, announced on Tuesday, the Ariane 6 system - which completed its first mission last year - will be used to launch two Galileo L18 satellites. The EU has previously been using Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch strategic satellites such as those in the Galileo constellation, which provide it with autonomous location services independent of the U.S. Global Positioning System.

Health impacts due to plastics worldwide may double by 2040: Lancet study

Adverse effects on health due to emissions from the world''s plastics system, including greenhouse gases, air-polluting particles and toxic chemicals released from production, could more than double by 2040, compared to levels in 2016, if current trends continue, according to a study. The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal, also highlighted that the global production of plastics may not peak until beyond 2100, worsening environmental and health burdens in an already overwhelmed system. Plastic pollution and emissions released across its lifecycle are increasingly recognised for their potential impacts on human health, yet the overall scale of the impact is only beginning to be fully quantified, researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and institutes in France, said.

Atomic scientists set 'Doomsday Clock' closer to midnight than ever

Atomic scientists set their "Doomsday Clock" on Tuesday closer than ever to midnight, citing aggressive behavior by nuclear powers Russia, China and the United States, fraying nuclear arms control, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and AI worries among factors driving risks for global disaster. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the clock to 85 seconds before midnight, the theoretical point of annihilation. That is four seconds closer than it was set last year.