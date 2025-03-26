GE Aerospace starts delivery of F-404 engines for Tejas MK-1A jets

American defence major GE Aerospace said it delivered the first of 99 F-404 aircraft engines to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas light combat jet programme. State-run HAL is procuring the engines to power the Mk-1A variant of the Tejas jets. In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF. The deliveries were to begin in March last year. However, not a single aircraft has been delivered yet. The start of supply of the F404-IN20 engines by the American aircraft defence major is expected to help the HAL start delivery of the jets to the IAF. GE Aerospace's F404 family is known to be one of the most effective aircraft engines and it powers thousands of combat jets worldwide.

HPV infection linked to higher heart risk

Human papillomavirus, along with causing several types of cancer, appears to significantly increase the risk of heart disease, according to research being presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session in Chicago. Pooling data from seven studies that tracked nearly 2,50,000 volunteers for up to 17 years, researchers found that HPV-positive patients had a 40% higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease and twice the risk of developing coronary artery disease in particular, compared with HPV-negative patients. Even after accounting for sociodemographic factors, medical history, lifestyle behaviours, family history of heart disease and use of blood pressure-lowering drugs, HPV-positive patients still had a 33% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Spain carves for victory in ‘butchers’ World Cup debut

A team of butchers representing Spain are competing for the first time in what has been dubbed the World Cup of butchery, a tournament pitting the world's greatest carnivorous nations against each other in the art of cutting and presenting meat. For three and a half hours, the 16 teams must debone, cut and display meat in the most creative way to be crowned champions of the World Butchers' Challenge at the Paris Expo, which hosted volleyball and table tennis during the 2024 Olympics. Teams can use their own seasonings, spices, marinades and garnish to transform a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb and five chickens into a themed display and will be judged on technique, workmanship, innovation and presentation. The competition began as a contest between New Zealand and Australia in 2011 and took off as a multi-team tournament in 2018. Germany took the top spot in the last championship in 2022.

Historic Amira Kadal bridge undergoing major transformation

A historic bridge in Srinagar is undergoing a major transformation as a tribute to the city of bridges' rich architectural heritage, and is set to become a tourism landmark as well as improve the summer capital's aesthetic appeal. The Amira Kadal wooden bridge -- near the city centre of Lal Chowk -- over the Jhelum is being revived under the Srinagar Smart City project. Officials said a wooden walkway on the existing piers of the old bridge is being constructed. The Rs 7.17-crore project includes retrofitting of the piers and carrying out all allied works, the officials said. The revamped bridge would be a modern recreational space, equipped with a walkway that would feature various kiosks and offer architectural and cultural experiences to the visitors, the officials said. Originally constructed in 1774 Amir Khan Jawan Sher, the Afghan governor of Kashmir under the Durrani Empire, the bridge is undergoing a significant renovation as part of the Srinagar Smart City project, fusing modern architecture with its traditional wooden look. Taking cues from the Rajbagh wooden bridge, Habba Kadal and Zero bridge, the refurbished Amira Kadal wood bridge aims to preserve Kashmir's architectural heritage while meeting the city's contemporary needs.