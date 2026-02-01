FY27 Budget: Capex, manufacturing, tax incentives take centre stage
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced measures to boost manufacturing, offered long-term tax incentives for global data centres, and support for agriculture and tourism as she unveiled a Rs 53.5 lakh crore Union Budget for 2026-27, seen as a long-term blueprint for sustaining growth amid rising global risks. Shunning populist measures despite five key states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, heading to polls, the Budget signalled continued fiscal consolidation and infrastructure spending.
Presenting her record ninth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman, in her nearly 90-minute speech in the Lok Sabha, announced detailed anchor schemes for becoming 'Viksit Bharat' - boosting employment, while combining technologies of the future with legacy industries.
Maintaining emphasis on infrastructure development, capital expenditure has been raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore next year from an already record-high Rs 11.2 lakh crore in FY26. Among the many infrastructure projects announced by the minister was a plan to build 7 high-speed rail corridors, while defence expenditure is up by about a fifth on the year.
Amid geopolitical concerns, fragmentation, and financial tightening across the globe, she said manufacturing will be scaled up across seven priority sectors - pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, rare-earth magnets, chemicals, capital goods, textiles and sports goods - with an emphasis on job creation and technology-driven development. The success of Apple iPhone manufacturing prompted doubling of outlay on electronics manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore, and a second iteration of the semiconductor mission was mentioned to help build the supply chain.
While there were no major changes to personal income-tax slabs, the government announced tax and incentive measures aimed at boosting investment and ease of compliance for the industry.
Sitharaman announced a Rs 10,000 crore investment over five years to develop India as a biopharma manufacturing hub, rare earth corridors, textile parks, more container manufacturing, chemical parks, measures to strengthen capital goods manufacturing and efforts to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters, among others, to boost industry.
A major announcement was a 20-year tax holiday for overseas firms providing global data centre services from India, along with a 15 per cent safe harbour on costs for data centre services provided by related entities of foreign cloud firms.
Budget 2026-2027 Highlights
* Total Budget size at Rs 53.5 lakh crore
* No change in Income Tax rates
* TCS on sale of overseas tour packages slashed to 2 pc
* TCS on overseas education, medical expenses under LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme) cut to 2 per cent
* New Income Tax Act, 2025, to be implemented from April 1; rules, forms to come soon
* ITR filing date for non-audit businesses extended by a month till August 31
* Tax holiday up to 2047 for any foreign company for providing services globally from data centres in India
* Introduction of a one-time 6-month foreign asset disclosure scheme below a certain size for small taxpayers
*Immunity from prosecution with retrospective effect from October 1, 2024, for non-disclosure of non-immovable foreign assets with aggregate value less than Rs. 20 lakh
* Govt capital expenditure hiked to Rs.12.2 lakh crore from Rs.11.11 lakh crore in FY26
* Rs 1.4 lakh crore to be devolved to states as tax share.
* Budget focuses on 3 Kartavyas -- accelerating growth, fulfilling aspirations and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas
* Reform express on track, over 350 reforms rolled out
* High-level committee to increase the services sector contribution to 10 pc by 2047
* Exempts basic customs duty on 17 drugs for cancer patients
* Single and interconnected digital window for cargo clearance approvals
* Single-system clearance for food, drugs, plant, animal and wildlife products covering 70 pc of interdicted cargo to go live by April 2026
* Basic customs duty exemption on components and parts used in manufacturing civilian, training and other aircraft.
* Duty-free personal import of drugs and food for 7 more rare diseases.
* Five tourism destinations to be created across the five Purvodaya states.
* 15 archaeological sites, including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur and Leh Palace, to be developed as vibrant, experiential cultural destinations.