India carries out flight test involving demonstration of key tech for missiles, joins elite league

The DRDO on Tuesday carried out a successful flight test of solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) technology, placing India into an elite league of nations possessing this technology that enables developing long-range air-to-air missiles, according to officials. The demonstration was conducted at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, the defence ministry said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and the industry on the successful demonstration of SFDR technology. "The successful demonstration places India into an elite league of nations possessing this technology that enables developing long-range air-to-air missiles to give tactical edge over the adversaries," the ministry said in a statement.

NASA delays astronauts' lunar trip until March after hydrogen leaks mar fuelling test

NASA's long-awaited moonshot with astronauts is off until at least March because of hydrogen fuel leaks that marred the dress rehearsal of its giant new rocket. It's the same problem that delayed the Space Launch System rocket's debut three years ago. That first test flight was grounded for months because of leaking hydrogen. NASA announced the news Tuesday, shortly after the critical fuelling test ended at Kennedy Space Centre. Until the exasperating hydrogen leaks, the space agency had been targeting as soon as this weekend for humanity's first trip to the moon in more than half a century. Officials said the month-long delay will allow the launch team to conduct another fuelling test before committing the four astronauts - three US and one Canadian - to a lunar fly-around.

Early detection, prevention must be cornerstones of India's response: Indian Cancer Society

With new cancer cases in India projected to increase sharply from over 1.5 million annually to more than 2.45 million by 2045, early detection and prevention must become the cornerstones of the country's cancer response, the Indian Cancer Society said on Tuesday. The warning comes at a time when the Union Budget 2026-27 has announced significant measures to improve access to cancer treatment, including customs duty exemptions on select cancer drugs and a major push for domestic biopharma manufacturing. Public health experts welcomed these steps, but cautioned that treatment alone will not be sufficient to address India's rapidly growing cancer burden.