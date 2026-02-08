Japan's 'Iron Lady' Takaichi forges stunning election win

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept to a landslide election win on Sunday, paving the way for her tax cuts that have spooked financial markets and military spending aimed at countering China. The conservative Takaichi, Japan's first female leader who says she is inspired by Britain's "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, was projected to deliver as many as 328 of the 465 seats in parliament's lower house for her Liberal Democratic Party.

Advertisement

The LDP alone had already sailed past the 233 seats needed for a majority less than two hours after polls closed. With its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, she is certain to deliver a supermajority that would ease her legislative agenda, public broadcaster NHK projected. The LDP, which has ruled for almost all of Japan's postwar history, had lost control of both houses in elections over the past 15 months under Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba. Takaichi has managed to turn around the party's fortunes in party by building a sizable following on social media and striking a chord with younger voters. US President Donald Trump last week gave Takaichi his "total endorsement" and said he would host her at the White House next month.

Advertisement

India's forex reserves touch fresh record high of $723.8 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves reached another new all-time high in the week ended January 30, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest data. Foreign exchange reserves rose sharply by $ 14.361 billion in the week to

Advertisement

$ 723.774 billion, driven by a jump in gold reserves while foreign currency assets dropped. Over the past few weeks, the forex kitty has been largely in an uptrend. Its previous high was $ 709.403 billion, touched in the previous week.

For the reported week (that ended January 30), India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at $ 562.392 billion, down $ 493 million. The RBI data showed that gold reserves currently stand at $137.683 billion, up $14.595 billion from the previous week.

Advertisement

Overall, India's external sector remains resilient, and the RBI is confident it can comfortably meet external financing requirements.

Foreign exchange reserves, or forex reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese yen, and Pound Sterling. The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation of the rupee. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and ideally sells when it weakens.