Home / Exam Mentor / NewsBytes

NewsBytes

Stay updated!

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:36 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
99 yrs on, govt to vacate North, South Blocks today; PMO now at Seva Teerth
The government will on Friday fully vacate British-era North and South Blocks, which have housed its offices for nearly a century, with the Prime Minister’s Office the last of all segments to move out. On Friday, the PMO will shift to a new address, Seva Teerth, also located in Lutyens’ Delhi but one reflective of Indian architectural elements rather than colonial. Seva Teerth will be home to the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat and other crucial segments so far scattered across the city. Sources said the PM would chair the last Cabinet meeting at South Block on Friday, before he vacates the office. After the Cabinet meeting, Modi will inaugurate Seva Teerth and other sections of Kartavya Bhavan — a series of modern government office complexes on the Janpath road close to India Gate.

Kartavya Bhavan has 10 complexes which will house all government ministries and departments. Seva Teerth will be a separate stand-alone compound for the PMO and Cabinet Secretariat offices. The two new Karvatya Bhavan offices to be inaugurated tomorrow will house the ministries of Finance, Defence, Health, Corporate Affairs, Education, Culture, Law, Information & Broadcasting, Agriculture, Chemicals & Fertilisers and Tribal Affairs. Importantly, the Home Ministry was the first ministry to vacate North Block in August last year. This was after 98 years of occupation of the Secretariat complex on Raisina Hills. Government departments under British rule had completed their transfer from temporary pre-war quarters in Delhi’s Civil Lines to the Secretariat buildings — North and South Block — designed by Herbert Baker on Raisina Hills in 1926-27.

Rafale deal, sets tone for Russia-style strategic tie-up

The Defence Acquisition Council, today okayed the acquisition of 114 Rafale jets from French plane maker Dassault—setting the tone for a long drawn strategic tie-up for Indian Air Force’s battle readiness. Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision making body of the Ministry of Defence also okayed the following acquisition: Six additional surveillance planes, the Boeing P8-I, for the Navy; new-technology High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS); 350-plus Scalp long range air-launched cruise missiles which played a major role in operation Sindoor ( May 7-10). The DAC, chaired by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met today and accorded ‘acceptance of necessity (AoN) for proposals of the services at an estimated value of approx $ 39 billion, the MoD said. The payment schedule will be spread across several financial years and AoN is the first step towards the acquisition process.The Rafale purchase sets the tone for Russia-style dominance for France in the India’s combat jet-sector. The Rafale will be acquired under a ‘Make in India’ scheme, with Dassault partnering with an Indian firm.

Lok Sabha passes Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, to remove any scope for future legal ambiguity.  The amendment aims to clarify the continuity and repeal of three labour laws that were subsumed under the 2020 Code — the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 — governing trade unions, industrial employment and industrial disputes.  While these laws already stand repealed under Section 104 of the Industrial Relations Code, the government said the amendment was necessary to prevent any confusion arising from a mistaken interpretation that the power to repeal had been delegated to the executive.

