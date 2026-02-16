9-judge SC Bench to hear pleas on religious discrimination against women

The Supreme Court has scheduled a nine-judge bench hearing from April 7 to April 22, 2026, to address issues of religious discrimination against women in various places of worship, including the Sabarimala Temple. This larger bench will define the scope of religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution by examining seven core questions, such as the interplay between individual and denominational rights, the meaning of "constitutional morality," and the extent of judicial review in religious matters

Indian AI, gaming startups take centre stage at AI Impact Summit 2026

With the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicking off on Monday, Indian AI and gaming startups take centre stage, showcasing cutting-edge innovations that place the country at the forefront of AI-powered gaming and immersive technologies. The summit, positioned as a premier global platform on Artificial Intelligence, brings together policymakers, investors, technology leaders and startups to highlight real-world AI applications across sectors.

Among the standout participants are five Indian ventures -- Yesgnome, Metasports (Hitwicket), Koyozo, Youth Buzz (Ourcadium) and Evivve -- each presenting unique AI-driven solutions that are reshaping gaming, creative production, and enterprise transformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital today. An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond convened here as India hosts the first global AI summit to be in the Global South.

It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event.

From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit will showcase New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI.

NGT green signal for Great Nicobar project

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of applications challenging the Green Nicobar infrastructure project stating that adequate safeguards have been provided in the environmental clearance and the tribunal cleared that it did not find any ground to interfere with the forest clearance. However, a six member special bench of NGT has directed the authorities and regulatory agencies to ensure full and strict compliance with all environmental clearance conditions. The applications were filed challenging environmental and coastal regulation zone clearances granted for the integrated development project in Great Nicobar Island. The allegations included the destruction of corals, alleged presence of project components in ecologically sensitive areas.

The Tribunal noted the strategic, economic, and national security importance of the Great Nicobar project, including its location near key international sea routes. Based on reports of the Zoological Survey of India and the High-Powered Committee, the Tribunal held that no major coral reefs exist within the direct project site and the identified coral colonies will be translocated under scientific supervision. After ground verification by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), it was concluded that no part of the project falls in ICRZ-IA areas. The Environmental Clearance explicitly prohibits construction in prohibited CRZ areas.