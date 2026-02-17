India's First Indigenous AI Smart-Glass 'Sarvam Kaze' unveiled at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a sleek, spectacles-like device that looks like something straight out of a movie, at the ongoing AI Summit. The gadget 'Sarvam Kaze' -an indigenous AI-powered wearable that doesn't just sit on your face; it listens, understands, and literally sees the world through your eyes. Sarvam AI, one of the 12 indigenous AI models being developed to address India-specific use cases, has come up with the wearable spectacles-like device - a gadget that listens, understands, responds, and captures what the users see. One can also build custom experiences for it with the Sarvam platform.

The device called Sarvam Kaze has been designed and built here in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while officially inaugurating India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday evening wore the device during the walkthrough at the expo. The high-tech walkthrough was captured and shared on X by Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI. India is hosting the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world.

Chouhan unveils AI Bharat-VISTAAR for real-time farm advice

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday launched the AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) service, a multilingual digital platform designed to deliver real-time and personalised agricultural advisory directly to farmers. The initiative aims to make farmers smart, empowered and information-rich. Through this platform, farmers will be able to access all necessary information with a single call via their mobile phones. Addressing a gathering in Rajasthan, the minister called it a historic step toward a digital revolution in the agriculture sector. He said the initiative would provide farmers with crop-based scientific advisory services, mandi prices and weather information.

"Bharat-VISTAAR will prove decisive in extending the vision of Digital India to rural India... to increase farmers’ income, it is essential to connect them not only with agriculture but also with animal husbandry, for which technology is crucial. "The government aims to empower over 140 million farmers by closing the digital divide, especially in rural and low-literacy areas. The AI tool will promote better decision-making, risk reduction, higher profitability and sustainable practices," he said.

A key highlight of Bharat-VISTAAR is that it is voice-first, meaning farmers can use it even without smart phones. They may call a dedicated helpline number to access services. Along with this, the platform also supports chatbots and web-based tools. An Android app is expected to be rolled out later, expanding access for smartphone users.

Meerut Metro to be India's fastest at 120 kmph

The upcoming Meerut Metro is set to become the fastest metro service in the country, with a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, significantly cutting travel time across the city, an official has said. The service will operate on a 21 km corridor between Meerut South and Modipuram with 12 stations, covering the entire stretch in around 30 minutes, including stoppages at all stations, the official said on Monday. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Meerut Metro will run on the same tracks and infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains, creating an integrated transport model that combines regional rapid transit with city metro services, the official said. According to the official, the metro will feature modern stainless-steel trainsets with a lightweight design and a distinctive fluorescent green, blue and orange colour scheme. The three-coach trains are energy-efficient, equipped with regenerative braking systems, and compatible with Automatic Train Protection and Automatic Train Operation technologies, he added. Each fully air-conditioned train will have a capacity of more than 700 passengers, including 173 seated commuters, and will offer a mix of transverse and longitudinal cushioned seating. Luggage racks, USB charging ports and reserved seating for women, senior citizens and passengers with disabilities have also been provided, the official said.