Home / Exam Mentor / NewsBytes

NewsBytes

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:44 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Google unveils India-US subsea cable initiative, $30 mn AI science challenge, new skilling push

Betting big on India's AI potential, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday announced a new subsea cable initiative to boost AI connectivity between India, the US and other locations, alongside partnerships for cloud infrastructure platform support to over 20 million public servants across 800 districts. Pichai, who is in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026, said the recently announced $15-billion AI hub at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh will house a gigawatt-scale compute facility and an international subsea cable gateway. When finished, it will bring jobs and benefits of cutting-edge AI to people and businesses across India, said the top boss of Google, the tech company behind foundational AI models such as Gemini and Gemma, which serve as the backbone for enhanced search, cloud services, and enterprise-grade tools. "I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we want to be a partner," he said at a media event held on the sidelines of the Summit.
Pichai highlighted India's extraordinary potential in AI. "AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetime...for countries like India, AI presents a chance to leapfrog age-old gaps and create new opportunities." He emphasised applications spanning healthcare, education, climate resilience, and more, and noted India's high adoption of AI-enabled voice and visual search.
He announced the India-America Connect Initiative - a new series of subsea cable routes to enhance AI connectivity between the US, India, and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere.
Alongside this, Google unveiled major skilling programmes in India, including the Google AI Professional Certificate for students and early-career professionals, "landmark" partnerships with Karma Yogi Bharat.
Google Cloud will provide a secure infrastructure for a platform supporting more than 20 million public servants across 800 districts and in 18 Indian languages.
