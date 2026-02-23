British architect Lutyens' statue replaced with bust of C Rajagopalachari's at Rashtrapati Bhavan

British architect Edwin Lutyens' statue at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here was on Monday replaced with the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor General of Independent India, as part of a move aimed at shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset. President Droupadi Murmu unveiled Rajagopalachari's bust at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap opposite to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, during an event attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan among others. The initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, and timeless traditions, a statement issued by the President's office said.

Too early to comment on US tariff changes: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said it is too early to comment on the tariff changes announced by the United States, and the Commerce Ministry is reviewing the situation. On Friday, the US Supreme Court gave a verdict against the sweeping import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on trade partners. Following the ruling, President Donald Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries, including India, for 150 days from February 24. Later on Saturday, Trump announced raising these tariffs to 15 per cent. Asked about the impact of tariff changes on the Indian economy, Sitharaman said it is "a bit too soon" to comment.

Nashik civic body announces launch of green bonds to finance Simhastha Kumbh Mela projects

Nashik Municipal Corporation on Monday announced the launch of its maiden public issue of green bonds, which officials said would finance several projects associated with the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The announcement of the taxable, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible green municipal bonds in the nature of debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each was made by mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, deputy mayor Vilas Shinde and civic commissioner Manisha Khatri. The issue will open on February 25 and close on March 2, they said while urging citizens to purchase the bonds and contribute in "Nashik's development and the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027". On December 1 last year, NMC listed its bonds on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Manipuri film Boong's BAFTA win a moment of immense joy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Manipuri film "Boong" winning the prestigious BAFTA award was a moment of immense joy, especially for the northeastern state. "Boong", a coming-of-age comedy-drama produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards held on Sunday evening in London. "Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation," Modi wrote on 'X'. The Manipuri film, starring Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam, beat international competition from other nominees Lilo and Stitch', Arco' and Zootropolis 2'.