All but 2 of Austria's 96 glaciers retreated over last 2 years

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All but two of Austria's 96 glaciers have retreated over the last two years, monitors in the Alpine country reported Friday, saying the "dramatic development" highlights the impact of climate change. The latest report from the Austrian Alpine Club shows the Alpeiner Ferner in the western Tyrol region and Stubacher Sonnblickkees in Salzburg to the east are facing the greatest loss, each with a retreat of more than 100 metres (about 330 feet). The average retreat was more than 20 metres (65 feet). "The disintegration of the glacier tongue is also progressing at the Pasterze, Austria's largest glacier, making the consequences of climate change visible," the club said in the report covering 2024 and 2025.

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FSSAI's registration/licenses valid forever, no need for repeated renewals

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Food regulator FSSAI on Friday said its registration certificates and licences will be valid forever and there will be no need for renewals, as part of its efforts to bring reforms towards the ease of doing business. In a statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that its nodal health ministry has approved many reforms, including an increase in turnover threshold for registration from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crore, effective March 10. Street food vendors registered with municipal corporations would be considered as deemed registered with the FSSAI. "In a significant step towards promoting ease of doing business while ensuring robust food safety standards, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved a series of comprehensive regulatory and procedural reforms," FSSAI said.

UK banknotes replacing historical figures with wildlife triggers debate

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The Bank of England has triggered a debate with an announcement that historical figures, such as former prime minister Winston Churchill and writer Jane Austen, will be replaced by British wildlife on the next series of UK banknotes. The nature theme received the highest proportion of nominations in last year's consultation, the Bank of England revealed earlier this week. It is set to run a second consultation later this year to gather the British public's views on the specific wildlife they would like featured on the new series.