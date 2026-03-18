Cabinet clears Rs 33,660-cr BHAVYA scheme to accelerate industrial parks

In order to boost manufacturing, the government on Wednesday approved Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country. The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India's growth story, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the BHAVYA scheme, which is expected to generate about 15 lakh direct jobs. Addressing a media briefing here, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amardeep Singh Bhatia informed that the BHAVYA scheme will have a duration of six years, from FY27 to 2031-32, with 50 parks to be developed in the first phase and the central government funding of up to Rs 1 crore per acre. Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for the development with financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre. These parks will have core infrastructure like internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems.

Sikkimese film 'Shape of Momo' bags two awards at Russian festival

Sikkimese film 'Shape of Momo' has won two awards at the 'Spirit of Fire International Film Festival' in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, where it was showcased under the International Debut Competition. Directed by Tribeny Rai, the Nepali-language film was awarded the 'Silver Taiga Award' for Best International Debut Film on March 16. It also received the 'Soul of Russia - World Cinema Special Prize' by the Roscongress Foundation for preserving traditional and cultural values. Accepting the honours, Rai dedicated the awards to Sikkim and noted that the Himalayan state is set to host its International Film Festival from March 19. Rai attended the festival along with her mother Geeta Rai, who is also the producer of the film. She said winning an award alongside her mother was a special moment and described meeting filmmaker Emir Kusturica, president of the festival jury, as a personal highlight. A resident of Nandok in East Sikkim, Rai had earlier participated in the VGIK International Summer School in Russia in 2016, where she made a short film.

Indian men to open World Cup campaign against Wales in Amstelveen

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Wales in their opening match at the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands on August 15. After Wales, India will face England on August 17, followed by the high-profile clash against Pakistan on August 19. Both the FIH Men's and Women's World Cup will be held simultaneously at the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30 this year. In the women's competition, India will be playing China in their opening match at Amstelveen on August 16. The Indian women will then take on South Africa on August 18, and England on August 20.