World Happiness Report highlights social media's negative impact, ranks Finland as happiest country

Heavy social media use contributes to a stark decline in well-being among young people, with the effects particularly worrying in teenage girls in English-speaking countries and Western Europe, according to the World Happiness Report 2026 published Thursday.

The annual report, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, also found that Finland is the happiest land in the world for the ninth year in a row. Other Nordic countries such as Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway ranked among the top 10 countries.

But it highlighted how life evaluations among under 25-year-olds in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have dropped over the past decade, and suggested that long hours spent scrolling through social media is a key factor in that trend.

Costa Rica’s Rise: Advertisement reached its highest-ever position at 4th , the best ranking ever recorded for a Latin American nation.

Decline in English-Speaking Countries: For the second year in a row, no major English-speaking countries made the top 10. The US dropped to its lowest-ever position at 23rd , largely attributed to a sharp decline in well-being among young people linked to social media use.

India's Ranking: Advertisement India is ranked 116th out of 147 countries, showing a slight improvement from its 118th position in 2025 but still trailing behind many regional neighbours.

Least Happy: Afghanistan remains the unhappiest country in the world, followed by Sierra Leone and Malawi.

Vikram Doraiswami appointed as next Indian Ambassador to China

Vikram Doraiswami, currently serving as the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to China, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

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Doraiswami joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992.

Environment Ministry regional office recommends quarrying in eco sensitive of tiger reserve

The regional office of the Environment Ministry has recommended a quarrying proposal in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Karnataka’s Kali Tiger Reserve in complete disregard to its own findings which say that the proposed area for quarrying is a high rainfall zone prone to soil erosion and landslides. The area proposed for quarrying by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is part of Western Ghats Eco-Sensitive Area (ESA). The ministry said the proposal was given on the grounds that the quarry material is proposed to be used for the construction of Units V and VI of the Kaiga nuclear power plant.

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NPCIL has not submitted environmental clearance and wildlife clearance for the proposal. It was flagged that that permission for quarrying was granted in 1994 and it lapsed in 1999. However, quarrying continued in violation of the Forest Conservation Act.

The proposed area, as per the report of the divisional forest officer, is ecologically rich with tiger, leopard, jungle cat and others. “Additionally, the region falls within a high rainfall zone prone to soil erosion and landslides. The quarry material is proposed to be used for the construction of Units V and VI of the nuclear power plant,” Senthilkumar said. Wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni who appealed against the proposal to the Environment Ministry commented that it was ‘deeply disturbing’ that the ministry chose to recommend the quarry proposal in blatant contradiction to its own findings.