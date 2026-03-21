India's milk production up from 17 MT in 1950 to 247 MT in 2025: Official

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Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) ML Jat has said India's milk production rose from 17 million tonnes in 1950 to 247 MT in 2025. Jat, a distinguished agronomist, highlighted dairy's dominance within the Rs 17.25 lakh crore livestock sector -- contributing 65 per cent of output and driving 16 per cent of India's gross value added (GVA), which supports 46.1 per cent of the population. "The Union Budget has allocated Rs 6,153 crore for animal husbandry (up 16 per cent) to recruit 20,000 veterinarians, subsidize colleges/labs and provide cooperative tax relief, powering Viksit Bharat in 2047," he said, while addressing the 22nd convocation of ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) at Karnal in Haryana on Friday. According to an NDRI release, Jat said India's milk production surged from 17 MT (1950) to 247 MT (2025), led by Uttar Pradesh, with Punjab-Haryana topping yields and NITI Aayog projecting 480-606 MT demand by 2047. Share of milk production was the highest (31.18 per cent) from the indigenous buffaloes followed by crossbred cattle (30.80 per cent), indigenous cattle (11.20 per cent), non-descript cattle (9.64 per cent), non-descript buffaloes (11.97 per cent), goat (3.32 per cent) and exotic cattle (1.89 percent) in the total milk production in the country, it said.

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Surprise, embarrassment, unease in Japan after Trump uses Pearl Harbour to defend Iran war

Senior US and Japanese officials tend to shy away from anything but very careful public comments about Japan's 1941 sneak attack on US forces at Pearl Harbor. So there was embarrassment, confusion and unease on Saturday in Japan after President Donald Trump casually used the World War II attack to justify his secrecy before launching the war against Iran. The Japanese discomfort was compounded by the fact that country's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was sitting awkwardly at Trump's side as he spoke. Partly, the reaction is linked to the crucial security and economic role that the US plays for Japan, its top ally in the region. Put simply, Japan needs to make sure the US relationship thrives. That's why Takaichi was in Washington. But it's also a reflection of just how fresh the political debate about Japan's role in World War II remains here, even 80 years after its end. Senior leaders, including Takaichi, have argued that Japan has apologised enough for what happened in the war. Takaichi herself has recently hinted at visiting Tokyo's controversial Yasukuni Shrine, where Japanese war criminals are honoured among the 2.5 million war dead. It is, however, somewhat startling for Japan to see these history questions spill over into a White House summit.

Himalayan glaciers' ice loss rates doubled since 2000: ICIMOD report

Glaciers across the Hindu Kush Himalaya are melting at an accelerating rate with ice loss rates doubling since 2000 even as they lost 12 per cent of their area between 1990 and 2020, two reports by ICIMOD said on Saturday. Coinciding with the World Day for Glaciers, observed annually on March 21, the reports were published by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a regional inter-governmental body headquartered in Kathmandu, providing the most comprehensive evidence of glacier change in the region. The reports 'Changing Dynamics of Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Region from 1990 to 2020' and 'HKH Glacier Outlook 2026: Insights from 50 years of Himalayan Glacier Monitoring' reveal a total loss of up to 27 metres of ice thickness since 1975, ICIMOD said in a press release here. The reports call for a massive scale-up in glacier monitoring, better standardisation of methodologies, and robust investment in climate-resilient adaptation planning to mitigate the impacts of a rapidly changing cryosphere. The Himalayan mountain range holds the largest volume of ice outside the poles, the report said, adding that these are also the source of at least 10 major Asian river systems, supporting the food, water, energy, and livelihood security of billions of people.

Delhi govt plans themed forests to boost green cover in city

The Delhi government is planning a series of themed forests or "special vans", including those based on zodiac signs, stars and ancient traditions to enhance the city's green cover while blending ecology with cultural traditions, officials said. The proposed plantations, to come up on around more than two acres of land in select pockets of the Central and South Ridge, are part of efforts to create green spaces rooted in traditional concepts. The planned forests include Ritu Van, Nakshatra Van, Rashi Van, Thirthankar Van, Bel Van and Panchvati Van, each based on a distinct cultural or ecological theme. "These forests will enhance plantations in the national capital, add ecological value, and attract more people to forest areas while educating them about different cultural aspects in an engaging manner," an official said. Explaining the concept further, he said, "Under Ritu Van, trees linked to different seasons will be planted so people can actually see how flowering and foliage change through the year." He said the Nakshatra Van will have plants linked to different stars and constellations. "The Rashi Van will be based on the 12 rashis, (zodiac signs of the Indian astrology) that represent different personality traits and life paths, with each section representing these traditional systems in a simple and easy-to-understand manner" the official added. Thirthankar Van will honour the 24 Jain Tirthankars, respected spiritual teachers in Jainism believed to have attained enlightenment and shown the path to liberation, he said. According to the official, Panchvati Van is based on the idea of sacred groves often linked to forest life and the five elements, inspired from the epics such as Mahabharat and Ramayana. He said the Bel Van, planned in the southern ridge, will focus on the "bael" tree (wood apple tree), which is known for both its religious and ecological importance.