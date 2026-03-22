Punjab, Haryana report high bacterial, chemical toxicity of drinking water over 5 yrs

New data shared in Parliament this week reveals high levels of contamination of drinking water samples in Haryana and Punjab in the past five years. Jal Shakti Ministry records show Haryana tested 3,35,334 water samples over this period with 20,334 found bacteriologically and 5,691 found chemically contaminated. Punjab tested 2,05,053 samples out of which 5,109 had chemical contamination and 389 were bacteriologically contaminated. Himachal Pradesh tested 11,78,436 samples – highest among Indian states and 110 were found chemically contaminated while 163 had bacteriological contamination.

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Bacteriological contamination poses the highest risk during monsoons and in areas with old or leaking pipelines. Chemical contamination implies excess of fluoride, arsenic, nitrates and heavy metals — challenges most prevalent in areas dependent on groundwater.

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Nationally too, the problem is vast and out of 3,27,52,723 samples tested for quality in five years, 14,51,009 – had chemical toxicity and another 11,74,266 reported bacterial toxins, with contamination rate at a high of over 8 %. The Government meanwhile says drinking water is a state subject and the responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and corrective action lay with the states.

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States can use up to 2 per cent of their annual Jal Jeevan Mission allocation for water quality monitoring and surveillance activities.

In December 2024, the government released a Concise Handbook for Monitoring Water Quality of Piped Drinking Water Supply to Rural Households.

The department also issues periodic advisories to states to obtain and maintain accreditation for their drinking water testing laboratories.

KERALA, BENGAL TOP CONTAMINATION CHART

Across India, the highest bacteriological contamination across five years was found in Kerala while West Bengal had the highest chemical contamination.

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India expected to bypass middle-income trap: Report

India is increasingly being seen as a rising economic power, with the potential to become a wealthy nation by 2047, marking 100 years of its independence, Washington Examiner reported. According to Washington Examiner, over the past two decades, the country has recorded strong economic growth. Since 2003, India's economy has expanded at an average annual rate of over 7%. If this momentum continues for the next 20 years, India could cross the high-income threshold, with per capita GDP exceeding $15,000 in 2025 terms. Sustained growth at this level would also help the country avoid the "middle-income trap" that has stalled economies such as Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey. India's growth prospects are supported by favourable policies, demographic strength, and a growing technological base. One of its biggest advantages is its young population. With a median age of around 28, India is significantly younger than the United States and China. This demographic trend is expected to support a strong domestic market, reducing reliance on exports for growth.

India's milk production up from 17 MT in 1950 to 247 MT in 2025

Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) M L Jat has said India's milk production rose from 17 million tonnes in 1950 to 247 MT in 2025. Jat, a distinguished agronomist, highlighted dairy's dominance within the Rs 17.25 lakh crore livestock sector -- contributing 65 per cent of output and driving 16 per cent of India's gross value added (GVA), which supports 46.1 per cent of the population. According to an NDRI release, Jat said India's milk production surged from 17 MT (1950) to 247 MT (2025), led by Uttar Pradesh, with Punjab-Haryana topping yields and NITI Aayog projecting 480-606 MT demand by 2047. Share of milk production was the highest (31.18 per cent) from the indigenous buffaloes followed by crossbred cattle (30.80 per cent), indigenous cattle (11.20 per cent), non-descript cattle (9.64 per cent), non-descript buffaloes (11.97 per cent), goat (3.32 per cent) and exotic cattle (1.89 percent) in the total milk production in the country, it said. ICAR-NDRI Director Dheer Singh also spoke on the occasion.